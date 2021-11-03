CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sempra Energy (SRE) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MFA Financial (MFA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MFA Financial (MFA) click here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tslx#Wall Street#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Kimco Realty (KIM) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Revlon (REV) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ubiquiti (UI) Misses Q1 EPS by 50c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) reported Q1 EPS of $2.12, $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $505.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.60

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy