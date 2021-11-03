Neenah Paper (NP) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.49 million.
Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q3 FFO of $0.33, versus $0.25 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 billion, versus $724 billion reported last year.
E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $555 million versus the consensus estimate of $553.98 million.
Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million.
Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20.
Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of $1.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $242.4 million.
CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year.
Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) reported Q3 EPS of $2.01, $0.18 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
