CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Neenah Paper (NP) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sempra Energy (SRE) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neenah Paper#Np#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.33

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q3 FFO of $0.33, versus $0.25 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 billion, versus $724 billion reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $555 million versus the consensus estimate of $553.98 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kimco Realty (KIM) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.99

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE: TRP) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.99, versus Cdn$0.95 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TC Energy Corp. (TRP) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.60

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) reported Q3 EPS of $4.40, $1.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $648.84 million versus the consensus estimate of $471.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 49c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of $1.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $242.4 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.56

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trinseo (TSE) Misses Q3 EPS by 18c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) reported Q3 EPS of $2.01, $0.18 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy