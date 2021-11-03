Newpark Resources (NR) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.31 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $214 million versus the consensus estimate of $213.14 million.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of $1.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $242.4 million. For earnings history and...
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
