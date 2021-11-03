CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Newpark Resources (NR) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kimco Realty (KIM) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $272 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Revlon (REV) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Revlon (NYSE: REV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.98), $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $521.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sempra Energy (SRE) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Groupon (GRPN) Tops Q3 EPS by 31c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.31 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $214 million versus the consensus estimate of $213.14 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.46

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enbridge (ENB) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Enbridge (ENB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 49c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of $1.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $242.4 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Reports Q3 FFO of $0.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

