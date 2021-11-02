Kraken lose 5-2 to Oilers

Joey Daccord, we speak your name. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. As much as I expect the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Seattle Kraken given the conditions — Seattle played last night and they’re missing key pieces from their lineup — but I also know that the ex-Oilers curse is a real thing that we always have to contend with and keep in mind. And since there were three such players in the Kraken lineup, my blogger senses were on high alert for one of Eberle, Larsson, or Sheahan to burn us with a goal or two in that same way we’ve seen so many times before. Of course, we always hope that the Hockey Gords will grant us a safe passage from the ghosts of Oilers past, but there are no guarantees in this world and you never know when the heavens will deem it necessary to humble us. Thankfully, we were able to avoid the curse of having a former friend score, but not the one where we were being outworked by the opposition. The good news, though, is that the Oilers got two goals from Leon Draisaitl to set themselves up with the lead while successfully navigating the early Seattle storm.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO