NHL

Kraken lose 5-2 to Oilers

By Marisa Ingemi The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 6 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Seattle Kraken has now played 10 games. It's fair to say there are a few trends. Monday night in Edmonton, Seattle relived a few early tropes in a 5-2 loss. The Kraken allowed a goal on the first shot of the game for the third time of...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Oilers

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1) kick off a three-games-in-four-nights road trip through western Canada on Wednesday when they play Dave Tippett's undefeated Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0). October 27, 2021. Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1) kick off a three-games-in-four-nights road trip through western Canada on Wednesday when they play Dave Tippett's undefeated...
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 27 shots. Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy each had a goal for the expansion Kraken, who have lost two straight. Joey Daccord made 18 saves for Seattle.
NHL
FOX Sports

Edmonton Oilers to host Seattle Kraken Monday

LINE: Oilers -211, Kraken +174; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Seattle Kraken. Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 16-12-0 at home. Goalies for the Oilers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage. Seattle takes the ice for...
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken cannot stop well-oiled Edmonton machine, lose 5–2

As the Seattle Kraken appeared to have put together a winning streak at home, they hit the road to face the buzz saw Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton on Monday night. Based on the Oilers’ goaltending depth, it would appear that Seattle was not going to get “out-goalied” once again, but Mikko Koskinen had other ideas.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Leon Draisaitl dominant as red hot Oilers down Kraken

EDMONTON -- Monday was a night of firsts for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and three other players scored their first of the season as the Oilers continued their hot start with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and...
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Have History on Their Side For First Game Against Kraken

Monday (Nov. 1) will be a memorable night at Rogers Place, where the Edmonton Oilers will play the Seattle Kraken for the first time in the regular season. The NHL’s 32nd team, the Kraken are now 3-5-1 to start its inaugural season, following a loss at home to the New York Rangers on Halloween night. The Oilers, meanwhile, boast one of the league’s best records at 6-1-0.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Historic Win Over the Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers continued their red-hot start to the 2021-22 NHL season on Monday (Nov. 1), defeating the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Edmonton improves its record to 7-1-0, moving past the Calgary Flames for first place in the Pacific Division. It was a historic night, as the expansion Kraken played their...
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken does right things in another loss to overpowering Oilers

Nov. 2—EDMONTON, Alberta — The Seattle Kraken has now played 10 games. It's fair to say there are a few trends. Monday night in Edmonton, Seattle relived a few early tropes in a 5-2 loss. The Kraken allowed a goal on the first shot of the game for the third time of those 10 games. The Kraken entered the first intermission playing from behind for the fifth time; it has lost every time — all five — it has trailed going into the first intermission. The opponent has scored first in seven of the games.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 8.0 Wrap Up: Oilers take the money and run with sloppy 5-2 win over Seattle

Joey Daccord, we speak your name. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. As much as I expect the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Seattle Kraken given the conditions — Seattle played last night and they’re missing key pieces from their lineup — but I also know that the ex-Oilers curse is a real thing that we always have to contend with and keep in mind. And since there were three such players in the Kraken lineup, my blogger senses were on high alert for one of Eberle, Larsson, or Sheahan to burn us with a goal or two in that same way we’ve seen so many times before. Of course, we always hope that the Hockey Gords will grant us a safe passage from the ghosts of Oilers past, but there are no guarantees in this world and you never know when the heavens will deem it necessary to humble us. Thankfully, we were able to avoid the curse of having a former friend score, but not the one where we were being outworked by the opposition. The good news, though, is that the Oilers got two goals from Leon Draisaitl to set themselves up with the lead while successfully navigating the early Seattle storm.
NHL
Reuters

Leon Draisaitl tallies four points as Oilers thrash Kraken

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a four-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who are off to a 7-1-0 start, tying the franchise record for the best record through eight games. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves.
NHL
chatsports.com

Nashville Predators 2, Edmonton Oilers 5: Just OK Isn’t OK Enough Against Draisaitl and McDavid

After escaping Calgary with two points in Tuesday’s overtime win, the Nashville Predators landed in Edmonton to face off tonight against a offensively hot Oilers team. The Oilers have the top two points leaders in the league so far this season with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl along with a supporting offensive cast (including former Predator Kyle Turris on their fourth line). The Oilers entered the contest tonight with a 7-1 record, with their single loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen was 5-1 when in net.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Predators 2

EDMONTON, AB - Leaders of the pack, leading the Pacific Division. Leon Draisaitl overtook the National Hockey League scoring lead with a three-point performance, Connor McDavid & Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had multi-point efforts and Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 of 33 shots as the Oilers improved to 8-1-0 on the year to take sole possession of first in the Pacific Division with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators Wednesday at Rogers Place.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kraken face the Canadiens on 4-game losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (1-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -103, Canadiens -117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to end its four-game losing streak with a victory over Montreal. Seattle takes the ice for the seventh game in franchise...
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Poor second period dooms Wild in 5-2 loss to the Kraken

A very different looking Minnesota Wild took the ice thursday night to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time in their short history. And while the Wild got off to a strong start and an early lead, Minnesota looked lost while Seattle absolutely dominated for a thirty minute span in the first and second periods, as the Kraken pulled away late in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Wild. Hayden Fleury scored the two goals that Seattle would need, as Minnesota wasted a strong effort by Cam Talbot, who stopped 34 of 36 shots.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Eberle Nets Kraken’s 1st Hat Trick, Seattle Tops Buffalo 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo's third straight loss on its West Coast swing. Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak as Eberle posted the fourth hat trick of his career.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Post Game Reactions: Eberle’s Hat Trick Leads Kraken To 5-2 Win Over Sabres

SEATTLE – Jordan Eberle’s hat trick, the first in franchise history, and Jaden Schwartz’s goal and two assists guided the Kraken to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres. Despite a 31-11 shots-on-goal advantage, Seattle led Buffalo by a single tally after two periods. Eberle’s late score in the...
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Eberle natural hat trick powers Kraken to 5–2 win

Coming off a game they should have won, based on statistics and game flow, the Seattle Kraken used their two-day break to rest up for the newly Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo was without recently acquired Alex Tuch (injured) and Peyton Krebs (assigned to AHL Rochester), which definitely gave the Kraken an edge before the puck even dropped.
NHL

