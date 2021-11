The Capitals just managed to squeak by the winless Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday thanks to a third period power play goal from John Carlson and an empty-netter from Alex Ovechkin. Against a struggling team and a goalie who has yet to record an NHL win, Washington was unable to pull away. What looked like a laugher on paper turned into a very narrow win as the Caps improved to 5-0-3 on the season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO