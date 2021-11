The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues in the third game of their seven-game home stand, and as early as it may seem, this divisional game is an already important one for both teams. The Central Division is arguably the most competitive one in the NHL, with a mere three points separating first from fourth. Both teams enter the contest off losses, the Jets 2-0 to the New York Islanders, while the Blues dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks. With a win, either team could find themselves in first place by the end of the night.

