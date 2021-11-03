Verisk Acquires Driver Data Company

Verisk Analytics, the global data analytics firm, has acquired North Carolina-based Data Driven Safety to expand its automobile insurance underwriting data business, Verisk announced. Data Driven Safety, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Huntersville,...
As consumers in today’s digital world, we’re used to giving away huge amounts of personal data. We enter our age and credit card number when we register for an online service; we allow companies to track what we click on and buy; we often broadcast our geographical location. In theory,...
Louisiana-based PoolCorp. has an agreement to acquire Largo-based Porpoise Pool & Patio Inc., including its main operating subsidiaries, Pinch A Penny Inc. and Sun Wholesale Supply Inc. No terms were disclosed. Pinch A Penny Inc. is a large franchisor of pool and outdoor living-related specialty retail stores in the U.S....
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
Specialty insurer Argo Group International Holdings has agreed to sell the renewal rights of its U.S. specialty property business to Westfield Insurance of Ohio. This transaction includes Argo’s shared and layered property business, which underwrites catastrophic-focused excess and surplus property coverage through wholesale brokers. Argo’s small to medium enterprise (SME) property policies are not included in this transaction. Argo said it will continue to honor and service all policies currently in force.
Lacework announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The Infrastructure as Code (IaC) remediation capabilities Soluble provides, in addition to several new updates to the Lacework platform announced, combine to help organizations integrate security practices into their software delivery workflows, further extending the value of the platform to customers.
Increased capital will help Vorro scale and continue to deliver data transformation and exchange technology solutions. Vorro, a leading provider of data integration solutions and services, announced today that it has been acquired by technology and investment firm Basis Vectors. Headquartered in Orange Park, Fla., Vorro will continue to operate as an independent organization and brand.
Level Home, the maker of a slick smart lock, has raised an additional $100 million in a Series C round of funding, as well as completing an all-stock deal to buy multi-family residential software company Dwelo. The two moves are part of a master plan by Level Home CEO John Martin to grow into a new market while also adding a subscription line of revenue for Level. Both moves make a lot of sense.
Venbrook Group, an independent insurance distribution and services firm, has acquired Alpharetta Underwriters, a specialty managing general agent that offers excess and surplus coverage for the construction industry. Alpharetta Underwriters is based in Atlanta, and has years of experience in construction risk management, the companies said in a news release....
Navisite announced its acquisition of EightCloud, a leading specialty Salesforce consulting company. As a Salesforce Consulting Partner with 10 years of experience serving commercial, non-profit and government clients, EightCloud will enhance Navisite’s enterprise application, data management and cloud services portfolio with comprehensive Salesforce advisory, implementation and managed services. With this acquisition, Navisite continues to execute its customer-focused growth strategy.
MNK Re Ltd., the London-headquartered Lloyd’s specialist broker, is launching MNK Re UK Specialty Ltd., to focus on UK wholesale and retail business. This new business will build out a wider category of risk solutions, providing an enhanced offer to the market and will initially focus on developing unique wholesale and high net worth lines, said the company in a statement.
CANAL FULTON – Lindsay Precast has been acquired by MiddleGround Capital, an equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky. The company specializes in precast concrete structures for sanitary and storm sewer lines, box culverts, electrical and telecom utility towers and other products. Lindsay now is one of 10 companies in MiddleGround's portfolio. Terms of the deal, which was announced last Friday, weren't released.
SOUTH BEND - A more than 50-year-old forklift and material handling dealership headquartered in South Bend is under new ownership. Advantage Materials Handling Group has been acquired by Wisconsin-based Wolter Inc., though financial terms were not disclosed. Wolter bills itself as an integrated industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider....
Vice President of Product at Visual Lease. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses have evolved their real estate strategies to comply with the many changes that the pandemic forced upon them. To maintain lease accounting compliance — a necessity for companies of all industries and sizes — and to continue to make informed operational decisions, these organizations must properly track and manage their lease data.
TAMPA — IT Authorities, a Tampa IT firm that generated $33.7 million in gross revenue as recently as 2018, has been acquired by Fairfax, Va.-based WidePoint Corp., which specializes in mobile and telecom lifecycle management solutions, as well as digital billing and analytics. Tampa-based Hyde Park Capital Advisors LLC, according...
The Stable, a consumer brand agency based in Minneapolis, has acquired The Retail Firm, a Bentonville-based company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a news release Monday (Nov. 8). According to the release, The Retail Firm offers full-service sales support, supply chain services, data analytics and category...
REEF, an operator of delivery kitchens, logistics and proximity hubs in North America, has acquired Dubai-based iKcon Restaurant LLC, marking Reef's first major transaction in the MENA market. "We are excited to welcome iKcon and its team members to REEF's global proximity platform," Tommy Rosen, head of Development at REEF,...
AXIS Capital Holdings is enacting a policy designed to ensure a more diverse base for its supplier networks. The Bermuda-based specialty insurer and reinsurer said its new Supplier Diversity Policy calls for working with certified Diverse Business Enterprises in its procurement process. “Our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion...
McGriff Hires New York’s Carille to Environmental Practice as Vice President. McGriff hired Daniel Carille to its environmental practice as vice president and lead environmental marketer. Based in New York City, Carille specializes in environmental risk strategy and development and placement for energy, power and large commercial clients. Carille is...
SolarWinds Corp. investors have sued the software company’s directors, alleging they knew about and failed to monitor cybersecurity risks to the company ahead of a breach that created a vulnerability in thousands of its customers’ systems. The lawsuit filed in Delaware on Thursday appears to be the first based on...
Comments / 0