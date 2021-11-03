CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Lawson: The fall season is in full force to end the work week

Herald-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipate partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for Thursday, with rain showers possible. We could even see a few snowflakes across the highest elevations. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s,...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

1st Major Winter Storm of the Season May Arrive Next Week

November gales may scream once more across areas of the country's middle on the historic Edmund Fitzgerald wreck anniversary. Next week, a big storm will hit the Plains, Midwest, and western Great Lakes, bringing high winds, heavy snow, and severe thunderstorms. "Low pressure is expected to develop over the central...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Heatwave Kicks Off Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Our first weekend of November started out more like June than a month in fall! Denver’s high for Saturday shot up to 80 degrees. That is enough to break the daily high which was set back in 1934! Credit: CBS4 Saturday’s 80 degrees is also the second warmest November temperature in recorded history for the Mile High City! The warmest November day in recorded history happened just four years ago, on Nov. 27, 2017. Credit: CBS4 This temperature is extremely warm for this time of year where the normal high is in the upper 50s! The warm weekend is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure locked over the southern Rockies. Temperatures will again be flirting with record highs on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the Denver Metro area. Denver’s record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1999. Credit: CBS4   Look for cooler weather to push in for the week ahead.  
DENVER, CO

