With few residents getting COVID-19 booster shots, Justice says state will need more body bags

By Phil Kabler philk@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 3 days ago

While West Virginia has long held the dubious distinction of having the nation’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state officials on Monday discussed a new form of vaccine hesitancy in the state: Low numbers of fully vaccinated individuals getting booster...

#Covid 19#Cdc#Booster#Body Bags#Midterm Election#West Virginians#West Virginia University
