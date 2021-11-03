With few residents getting COVID-19 booster shots, Justice says state will need more body bags

As COVID-19 boosters become widely available health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible. Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician, says it’s especially important for those in high-risk environments, those that are immunocompromised, the elderly and those in healthcare. Stanton said the boosters, which are additional doses of the vaccines, could improve one’s immunity against COVID-19. He said because the immune system is like everything else, if it’s not being used for that particular purpose, it starts to weaken. Federal authorities have given the green light to mix-and-match booster shots. Studies show Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may get greater protection if they take the Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Stanton said the mixing and matching could help with booster rollout. He recommends getting whichever one you can. Some people may have concerns about potential side effects. In rare cases, heart inflammation has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Stanton, however, said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks. Stanton says the risk is much much lower than the virus itself. For more information on if you’re eligible for a booster shot and how to sign up, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

