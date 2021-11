PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures dropping low and snow just to the north falling yesterday, cold and winter hazards are now catching people’s attention. So, how can you guard your home against things that can get very costly? For starters, make sure to cover up those outside hose bibs or turn off the water to them inside the home, if you can. Especially if you have exposed pipes in the garage or basement. “It would be my recommendation to insulate the pipes to prevent them from freezing,” said David Wahl of Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. Wahl said your main...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO