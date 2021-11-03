Staff shortage hits home with ambulance services

A new ambulance staff pay matrix and a modified motion from last week’s meeting were approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. County Auditor Dan Widmer asked that the board make a new motion for ambulance staff raises as the motion passed last week to approve the raises for all staff members as presented appeared to be unclear. The board approved what Widmer suggested and including FICA and IPERS benefits, the proposal amounts to a pay increase of about $109,543 for the current fiscal year and about $146,057 annually. Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck then presented a new pay matrix, which will give him the discretion to start new employees at whatever pay level the director feels is warranted based on experience or other factors. There are five levels of pay each for emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics. The board approved the matrix with an amendment changing Peck’s recommendation of a longevity pay increase of $0.20 per hour to now $0.10 per hour at the beginning of each subsequent year after reaching level five pay. To see the staff pay, go to the second page of the file below:

