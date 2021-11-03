CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Efforts Are Helping Close the Eye Care Gap for Children

 9 days ago

bizjournals

My View: Forging a path to a new approach to children's health care

The Pace Foundation is now spreading beyond the Valley to usher in a new approach for children’s health care. The Arizona-based national nonprofit is dedicated to improving the diagnosis, treatment and quality of life for children with Pediatric Autoimmune Neurological Disorders. A national awareness day was held Oct. 9 for...
KIDS
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Suffers Shocking COVID-19 Side Effect, Leaving Her In Constant Pain

An 8-year-old girl in Union County, North Carolina, lost all her toenails and suffered other side effects after contracting COVID-19, her mother revealed. The girl, identified as Addie, contracted the virus one week into the school year after she stayed in a classroom where most of her classmates did not wear masks, WSOC-TV Channel 9 reported.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Baby teeth may be window to child’s risk of mental health disorders

The thickness of growth marks in primary (or “baby”) teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The results of this study were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers believe the findings...
KIDS
CBS Miami

Researchers Studying Unique Non-Drug Treatment To Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of adults are coping with chronic back pain, which can significantly limit their ability to work and do other daily activities. Researchers are studying a unique non-drug treatment to eliminate that pain. Daniel Waldrip suffered with chronic back pain for 20 years, and doctors could never find the source. “I made the decision that I was gonna keep running and trying to play golf and skiing, I was just gonna do it and pay the price,” Waldrip said. He was willing to try anything for relief, including physical therapy and acupuncture. “It was getting progressively worse through the years. It...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Millions of people left the workforce during the pandemic. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the new vaccine rules could help close the gap.

The U.S. added more than half a million jobs in October, but the share of people working still lags several percentage points behind pre-pandemic figures. In an interview Friday with CBS News, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh pointed to some 3.8 million people who reported last month they had not been able to come back to the workforce because of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
phl17.com

Closing the gap for women in male dominant professions

PHL17 loves the kids! Today we spoke with Mollie Elkman the author of “The House That She Built.” It’s based on a real house that was built by women only 100 women in Utah. Kelly Ireland, a local plumber is one of the women who help built the house in...
KIDS
Voice of OC

Lopez and Ramirez: In Order to Help Close the Health Gap in Santa Ana, Universities Need to Train Their Students Better

‘Your mental health is important.’ We have heard this phrase all over social media outlets, but what exactly is mental health and why is it important? We define it as our overall well-being, like our emotional state, psychological state, and social life. These aspects of ourselves are impacted by the life events we experience over the course of our life. Being in a healthy mental state is important because it helps people cope with life stressors, be physically healthy, have positive relationships with others, and work productively.
SANTA ANA, CA

