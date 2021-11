VAN WERT — The Van Wert Council on Aging travel program has another terrific trip for viewing holiday lights. A trip to Clifton Mill will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Clifton is near Yellow Springs, Ohio. The mill is positioned at the end of Clifton Gorge and next to the Little Miami River. It is the only one of five mills still standing along this stretch of the river.

