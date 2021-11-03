CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

An Intro to Middleware in NextJS 12

By Anish De
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NextJS 12 was announced yesterday at the NextJS Conf and they announced...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

Adobe Ramps Up AI-based Editing, Intros Web-based Photoshop for Creative Cloud

Adobe announced the immediate availability of updated versions of its Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop for Mac and Windows, and Photoshop for iPad. The updates include new filters, better cross-application content support, new collaboration tools, and more. Photoshop CC. This year Adobe is bringing its Sensei AI to more tools,...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The AI Monthly Top 3  Papers of October 2021

The list is a curated list of the latest breakthroughs in AI and Data Science by release date with a clear video explanation, link to a more in-depth article, and code (if applicable) Enjoy the read, and let me know if I missed any important papers in the comments, or by contacting me directly on LinkedIn! If you’d like to read more research papers as well, I recommend you read my article where I share my best tips for finding and reading more.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Intro to TestOps: How to Streamline Software Testing Using Automation

TestOps is the process of using automation to centralize and streamline the planning, monitoring, and testing of your software development. The idea is to turn disjointed, siloed teams and processes into a well-oiled engine that allows you to produce better software, faster, and with fewer bugs. TestOps provides a centralized platform that makes it easier for testers and developers to identify what tests to run and when. The four central components of TestOps are: TestOps management, TestOps execution, analysis, management, analysis and testing tools that enhance visibility and collaboration.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Does iOS 14.5 and 15.0 Signal The End of AI-Powered Digital Marketing?

Apple's new App Tracking Transparency (or ATT for short), a part of the iOS 14.5 update, is a groundbreaking change in Apple policy. As many as 90% of iPhone users have already chosen to disallow apps from collecting and storing their data. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok generate more than 150 billion dollars of revenue from advertising each year. The challenge for digital marketers and platforms on which they rely is to keep AI/ML technologies at play in the digital marketing space.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middleware#Intro#The Nextjs Conf
HackerNoon

Building Machine Learning Models Using AWS SageMaker

Amazon SageMaker is a popular and full-managed service by Amazon that allows developers and data scientists to build, train and deploy machine learning models in a quick and hassle-free manner. This platform offers multiple advantages to the end-users such as removal of heavy lifting during every step of the machine learning process which makes it easy to deploy quality models. SageMaker provides all the components used for machine learning in a single toolset and allows the models to get to faster production with much less effort and at much lower costs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The Best Coding Games of 2021

In a world where people spend most of their time on their smartphones or laptops, coding is definitely one of the most beneficial skills for the future. Getting a coding game can significantly make the whole process a lot easier and more entertaining. We're more than positive that you will find the perfect fit for yourself or your kid. The Pressman Mastermind Strategy Codemaker Game is unquestionably of the best strategy games available at this time. Here are the Best Coding Games of 2021: [Simply Coding Video Game Design] and [Osmo Coding Learning Game Kit]
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Next.js 12: Middleware, ECMAScript modules, and lessening use of Node.js

Interview Next.js 12 is out with a range of new features including built-in middleware and support for ECMAScript (ES) modules. "Next.js 12 reimagines the infrastructure of how we build for the web," says Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel, the company maintaining the Next.js MIT-licensed open-source project, and owner of the copyright. Rauch is not one to understate his case, but there is plenty new in this update, launched at the virtual Next.js Conf yesterday.
SOFTWARE
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Music Mechanics: m9th Avoidance, Consonance/Dissonance, Sus Chords, Add Chords, 6/9 Chords, Intro to Extensions

M9th Avoidance, Consonance/Dissonance, Sus Chords, Add Chords, 6/9 Chords, Intro to Extensions. In Episode 25 we’re going to finish up with drop voicings, discuss the minor 9th avoidance rule, consonance and dissonance, suspended chords, add chords, 6/9 chords, we’ll introduce extensions, and finally discuss some confusing notation conventions. Music tracks...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
HackerNoon

New Hybrid Models for Multiplayer Games and More with Noonies Nom, DoubleX

DoubleX is currently a contract staff in the customer service industry. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for the HackerNoon contributor of the Year. He believes hybrid multiplayer games can redefine the gaming industry. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on game development and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. For more information about the interview click here: http://noonies.tech/award/2021-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-architecture.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

NVIDIA Intros Next-Gen Cloud Gaming Platform

NVIDIA has announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform — delivering GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming on GeForce NOW — available exclusively in a new, high-performance membership tier. The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier provides gamers with access to the greatest-ever generational leap in GeForce® history, delivering cloud gaming’s highest resolutions...
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Rigid Audio releases Resomonia instrument for Kontakt 6 at intro offer

Rigid Audio has announced the release of Resomonia, a new instrument library for Kontakt 6.4.2, featuring a collection of 128 “resonating” presets. The presets are categorized in Ambient, Hybrid, Pad, Plucked, Wind and Soundscape. Resomonia features five unique controls to alter the sound, including fluctuation, interference and chime (tuned delays)....
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

The Ultimate SaaS Churn Guide

Churn is a concept specific to subscription businesses. It signifies the rate at which a business is losing customers and/or revenue through subscription cancellations. The formula to find your churn rate is simple, but there are several details you need to consider when calculating it. It’s also slightly different depending on whether you’re calculating customer or revenue churn. The most important information on churn is from a definition and formulas to benchmarks and discussions on how to use churn. In this blog post, we’ve also added a collection of links to the most valuable churn resources.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Comparing the Best Wireless Gaming Headsets in 2021

Some of these headphones come with a mic, you can chat with other players too without any disturbance. Logitech G533 offers an advanced audio quality to gamers. It is reinforced with pro G drivers to reduce signal distortions, maximize the resonance and bass, and suppress the ambient noise. Steelseries Arctis 7 Headset has a high profile audio connection strength up to 15 meters range. It will allow you to listen to every detail while playing the game and chatting with other people. It is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 7.
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

New: MasteringTheMix RESO is Now Available + Special Intro Pricing

Introducing RESO from MasteringTheMix. RESO is a Dynamic Resonance Suppressor that helps you quickly identify and resolve resonances in your audio. Save 15% with special introductory pricing, now through December 6, 2021. Mastering The Mix RESO. Special Introductory Pricing- Only $59 - Thru December 6, 2021. Dynamic Resonance Suppressor. RESO...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Being 'Chief Geek' and Running 15 Websites with Noonies Nominee Mathias Hellquist

Mathias Hellquist is the ‘Chief Geek’ of ‘Ideas That Work’ and the “Chief Geek*’s’ thoughts and opinions on Decentralization, Privacy and Infosec. Hellquist has been nominated in the following categories, please do check out these award pages and vote for the best contributor of the year at the 2021 Noonies award. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is Decentralsization and Privacy related topics because of the challenges they pose when trying to meet both scalability and business goals.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Build a Real-time Stock Price Dashboard With Python, QuestDB and Plotly

In this tutorial, we will create a real-time streaming dashboard using QuestDB, Celery, Redis, Plotly, and Dash. The project will be built from two main components: a backend that periodically fetches user-defined stock data from [Finnhub] and a front-end that utilizes Plotly and Dash to visualize the gathered data on interactive charts. We will use Celery backed by Redis as the message broker and QuestDB as storage to periodically fetch data.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

4 Tips & Tricks That Will Make Your ReactJS Code More Clear and Reliable

These tips aim to make the overall development experience easier and more enjoyable. Try these methods in your React project today! Replace Redux with React Query and manage state across your application components. Use custom Hooks to make React Context simple with custom hooks. Use Object Propagation Operators to pass data to any component without using properties. Use the {...props} pattern to pass all the props we like without having to type in all the prop names and their associated values ​​is a really simple way.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

"You Can’t Build a Metaverse Without Blockchain Technology"

The Metaverse is a 3D digital representation of the real world, of sorts. Users will be represented by ‘Avatars’, a digital. representation of them selves that they can choose. The Sandbox are building a voxel Based 3D Metaverse for gaming mostly. Then there’s Decentraland, with games, stores and social hubs. Somnium Space are covering all angles with social meetups, gaming and events. To be a true metaverse, these will be linked up in some way.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Mixland releases Rubber Band Compressor effect plugin at intro offer

Mixland has announced the release of the Rubber Band Compressor, an audio plugin that is said to be the “snappiest, most-flexible VCA audio compressor ever made”. The plugin simulates the compression effects and physical response of pushing audio signal into a theoretical rubber band, with exponential, dual-stage resistance. The signal...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

732
Followers
9K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy