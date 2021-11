Coinbase CEO Feels Positive About How the US Embraces Crypto. CEO Brian Armstrong is delighted about the US embracing crypto. This is a good move for the crypto industry. Sentiments are on the rise in the crypto space as we hear of new happenings every day. Coming up with the news, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) exchange CEO Brian Armstrong is feeling extremely optimistic at the pace at which the US is welcoming crypto activities in the country.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO