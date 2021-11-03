CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

An Introduction to 5G Networks and IoT

By Speranza
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

5G networks will accelerate the growth of IoT by providing faster data transfer speeds (average 10 times faster than 4G)...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
tmonews.com

T-Mobile’s 5G network achieves new milestone

T-Mobile recently announced it has reached a new milestone with its 5G network. Standalone 5G is an area that T-Mobile is leading in. And recently, the Un-Carrier was able to pull off the first 5G standalone (SA) New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR DC) data call under a commercial network. What this means is that T-Mo was able to combine 2.5GHz spectrum (n41) with millimeter wave (n260). And as a result, they were able to boost download speeds to almost 5Gbps.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Nokia launches first shared 5G network in Taiwan, takes private LTE across Argentina

Revealing not only the wide geographic extent of its comms solutions, but also the breadth of its solutions set and the use cases supported, Nokia has announced a new 5G contract with Asia Pacific Telecom and is working with Alvis to deploy a 4G/LTE, 5G-ready network to service more than 36 rural areas in Argentina.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Nokia, TPG Telecom Deploy 5G Femtocell on Live Network

Nokia and TPG Telecom on Tuesday announced that they have deployed the Asia Pacific region’s first 5G femtocell in a live network. Using Nokia’s unique modular 4G/5G Smart Node, the solution allows operators to provide their customers with superior indoor 5G coverage from a dedicated femtocell. Nokia Smart Node is...
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Helium Taps Dish Network for Crypto-Powered 5G Rollout

Helium, a crypto startup focused on distributed wireless networks, is partnering with Dish Network for its upcoming 5G network. Dish customers can deploy a 5G node to share connectivity and earn crypto token rewards via Helium’s network. Crypto startup Helium showed that a user-run wireless network can be bootstrapped with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Ping#Iot Devices#Bandwidth
ZDNet

Verizon opens up its 5G Nationwide network to certified IoT devices

Verizon-certified IOT devices can now access Verizon's 5G Nationwide network, the company announced Tuesday. The network is accessible via compatible data plans in Verizon's ThingSpace IoT Marketplace. Verizon's "5G Nationwide" network leverages Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology on a low-band spectrum, which lets customers jump to 4G LTE or 4G...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Dish to use Helium's DIY 5G network

Dish Network said it plans to use the 5G network that startup Helium is creating; this sets the stage for Dish to expand its 5G coverage onto a network built by Helium's customers. The move potentially puts more focus on Helium's efforts to finance the construction of wireless network infrastructure...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

NTT VP Parm Sandhu on the data and security draw of private 5G networks

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Near the top of the long list of reasons why enterprises are investing in private 5G networks are improved security and tighter control of their data, says NTT's Parm Sandhu. "The primary drivers [of private 5G networks] are security, control, flexibility and access to...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Helium partners with Dish Network to expand its crypto-based distributed 5G platform

The ultimate goal of any cryptocurrency project is to achieve widespread adoption by offering a use case that offers real-world value that can be applied in every home across the globe. Thanks to its user-run wireless network, Helium, a 5G Internet-of-Things-focused project, made a significant stride towards greater adoption as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
helpnetsecurity.com

Network and IoT security in a zero trust security model

You can never be too careful when it comes to network and IoT security. With a rapidly growing number of disparate devices being connected to corporate and industrial infrastructures, it’s better to be safe than sorry. For network administrators it is no longer only about protecting laptops and PCs, but...
SOFTWARE
IBM - United States

IBM and Cisco Collaborate to Help Enable Orchestration and Management of 5G Networks

As 5G network deployments ramp quickly, a few requirements are emerging in both the business model and the technical architecture which are leading to a rethink about how 5G networks, and specifically 5G RAN and Cores should be deployed. Historically, we have seen communication service providers functioning by building a single, centralized mobile core for their network, or for at least a very large geography. Once this was built – at scale for the total expected load of the network, the radio networks were connected, and life was good.
SOFTWARE
EETimes.com

Putting 5G Into Practice for the Industrial IoT

When considering which market sector would be first to generate significant 5G revenues, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) comes a close second, only behind consumer devices. Why then is the IoT seen as such a good fit for 5G, particularly for industrial applications? Which applications are likely to be the most important? And what challenges need to be overcome?
TECHNOLOGY
Embedded.com

5G fits needs of industrial IoT

When considering which market sector would be first to generate significant 5G revenues, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) comes a close second, only behind consumer devices. Why then is the IoT seen as such a good fit for 5G, particularly for industrial applications? Which applications are likely to be the most important? And what challenges need to be overcome?
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Robin.io and AirHop Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Open RAN Solutions for 4G/5G Networks

Robin.io and AirHop Communications announced a strategic partnership to provide solutions that deliver automated improvements in the performance of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) and end-user quality of experience while reducing the costs, complexities and deployment times for Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and Cloud Service Providers (CSP) rolling out 5G and other next-gen networks and services.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Samsung releases the second edition of its private 5G networks whitepaper to aid enterprises

Samsung Electronics has launched the second edition of its private 5G networks whitepaper that highlights the features, architectures, and advantages of private 5G networks for industrial frameworks such as smart logistics and transportation, smart hospitals, smart factories, etc. The company demonstrates how businesses can effectively utilize private 5G networks to...
BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

Verizon Business Now Offers 5G IoT Connectivity

Verizon Business has made several announcements concerning the IoT that touch on network compatibility, 5G usage, hardware and management capabilities. The announcements rely heavily on ThingSpace, the carrier’s IoT marketplace and management platform. The announcements:. Verizon-certified IoT devices now can access the Verizon Nationwide 5G network through currently compatible data...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

How CXOs Can Leverage 5G Edge Networks

Tech entrepreneur, cybersecurity innovator& author. Co-founder/CTO at LoginRadius — a leading identity platform securing 1B+ IDs globally. The modern digital landscape has offered new horizons and capabilities to organizations embarking on a journey to unleash the next level of innovation and agility. Whether we incorporate smart computing or leverage powerful networking technologies, every aspect has sweetened the kitty to yield better results by delivering a flawless user experience.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

AT&T Launches 5G Managed Advanced Security Capabilities To Further Protect Enterprise Network Infrastructure

AT&T’s security-first approach to 5G provides an operational and competitive edge for businesses. AT&T is introducing comprehensive, managed advanced security capabilities for 5G network deployments. The first security capability launching is a next-generation, managed firewall service to support AT&T 5G edge computing network solutions. This key service provides capabilities for threat visibility, prevention of advanced attacks at the application layer, and security policy enforcement, specifically for 5G-enabled IoT, OT and IT use cases. AT&T’s security-first approach to service design and delivery helps customers to design and scale security services with maximum simplicity and minimal risk. This approach provides an operational and competitive advantage to maximize wireless network investments, deliver advanced, secure mobile experiences, and bring new opportunities for edge solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Samsung partners with Ciena to deliver 5G network solutions to the market

Samsung and Ciena have entered into an agreement to deliver 5G network solutions to the market. The agreement enables Samsung to couple Ciena’s xHaul solutions with its own 5G solutions to support the next-generation of high-bandwidth applications and services driven by expanding 5G networks. Samsung and Ciena will collaborate to...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Helium and DISH Network partner to boost 5G network capability

Helium has partnered with the DISH network to expand its 5G network coverage. Through this partnership, users of Helium’s 5G can now share it with people’s close to them. This partnership comes after a series of major developments in the Helium network. Earlier this year, Helium announced the launch of...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

AT&T Brings Private 5G Network to Ford EV Manufacturing Facility

Ford Motor Company and AT&T are enhancing the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Ford’s historic Dearborn Rouge site –the future of EV production – by outfitting it with highly secure, next-generation 5G cellular connectivity to help build the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. Ford’s private 5G network based on...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

731
Followers
9K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy