Noonies Interview: Khamisi Hamisi on Decentralization of Social Media

Democracy has been a hot topic for the last few years. For some, it’s a right that is appreciated and cherished. For others, it is a dream they someday hope to experience. In the US, there is growing unrest that “democracy” can take many forms, and the current one doesn’t actually represent the people. This may seem contradictory at first, but America is a representative democracy, not a direct democracy. For an office as important as the Presidency, this means that voters elect representatives, who then select (in a not well-understood way) the electoral college, who then selects the winning candidate. This is the same process used for a very long time, but was set up because direct voting was complicated two centuries ago; ironically, today direct voting is arguably much more simple than the several layers of representatives. And given that in the last few decades there have been several incidents where the electoral college did not represent the popular vote, this has left a sour taste for a society that considers voting a basic right.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO