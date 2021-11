The Philadelphia Eagles will be searching for their first home win of the season when they play host to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. The Eagles exploded for 44 points in a rout of the Lions last week and will try to post big numbers again against Chargers defense that has allowed 27 points or more in three straight games. With a potent offense of their own, Chargers skill position players also figure to find some success in this one.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO