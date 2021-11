The Biden administration unveiled two vaccination rules on Thursday that will soon impact 100 million U.S. workers and their employers. The first rule, which goes into effect on January 4th, requires companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or that they test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week. The second requires health care workers to be vaccinated by the same deadline with no option for testing.

