For the first time in its history, Montrose Search and Rescue is holding a recruiting event. The Montrose Search and Rescue team will hold team tryouts for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road. Applicants will be tested on a timed two-mile uphill hike with the route taking place along the Crescenta View Trail. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. and the hike will begin at 8 a.m.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO