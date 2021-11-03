CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

6 Tips To Help You Get Rid Of That Beer Belly

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

Is it possible to get rid of a beer belly?...

euless.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

These Portable Massagers Will Help Get Rid of Your Aches and Pains

Do you suffer from aches and pains on a regular basis? If you don't have time to get a massage because of your busy schedule or simply want to stay safe at home, we found x portable massagers that you can use in your car, at home, at work, or practically anywhere you want.
ELECTRONICS
pocketgamer.com

My Oasis: A few tips to help you get some extra relaxation

My Oasis is one of those rare games that's stress-free. These are always fun to play and help gamers clear their minds. It's a game where you have your own little island, hence the name, and it's up to you to make it the way you want to. In some...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink
Apartment Therapy

9 Things in Your Kitchen a Chef Wants You to Get Rid of Before 2021 Ends

The new year is a great time to form new habits and routines at home. Maybe you plan to meal plan each week in 2022, or you want to dust off that KitchenAid mixer and try your hand at baking. Perhaps your only goal is to keep your kitchen cleaner and more organized. No matter what dreams you have for life in the kitchen next year, one thing is for sure: Kickstarting new routines requires letting go of some old ones.
FOOD & DRINKS
healthcanal.com

7-Day Healthy Meal Plan To Help You Shed Belly Fat

The extra weight around your midsection, otherwise known as the visceral belly fat, is a gateway to serious conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Losing this kind of fat makes you feel more comfortable and less bloated, thereby boosting your self-esteem. There’s no shortcut to a...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MindBodyGreen

What Causes Hair Static? Plus, 9 Hairstylist Tips To Get Rid Of Upright Strands

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Frizz, static, flyaways—all are frustrating hair care woes in their own right. But hair static comes with some extra confusion, as it's a science-y little concept: What fires up those Einstein-level locks?
HAIR CARE
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Sleek Travel Steamer That Gets Rid of Wrinkles No Matter Where You Are

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. I’ll be the first to admit it: taking care of my clothes isn’t the most riveting experience and doesn’t always rank high on the priority list. From ironing your shirts properly to preventing your knitwear from developing innumerable piles that collectively ruin their plushness, they’re chores that no one really enjoys. With that said, that’s not the...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

A helpful tip for getting the Genie+ return times you want

Sometimes those Genie+ return times can disappear as fast as a Rise of the Resistance virtual queue (when that was a thing, of course)! Here is a helpful tip for getting the Genie+ return times you want. Genie+. Are you tired of hearing about Genie+ yet? We are still learning...
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

Why You're Getting White Spots on Your Nails—and How to Get Rid of Them

Like your hair and skin, nails change over time. Fun fact: Nails are made of a protein known as alpha-keratin that works as a polymer to provide a protective coat for the skin underneath. Just like your hair (which is made with that same protein), the nails can serve as an extension of your overall health, meaning it's important to take care of them and be on the lookout for key changes.
SKIN CARE
lordsofgaming.net

6 Beginner Echo Generation Tips To Help You Get Started

Echo Generation is a turn-based RPG adventure game that recently hit Xbox Game Pass. So if you’re a subscriber be sure to make use of your subscription and check it out. Despite its whimsical and retro-looking appearance, the game can be quite challenging. Fortunately, our very own Lord Addict has some Echo Generation tips that will help you get your adventure started.
VIDEO GAMES
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
healthcanal.com

10 Healthy Exercises & Tips To Burn Upper Belly Fat At Home

A bulging upper stomach can be difficult to live with and can trigger various health ailments. When you need a strategy to lose upper belly fat -employ a fat burner, exercises that target your abdomen, and eat healthy foods. Because multiple factors could contribute to a prominent gut, it’s important...
WEIGHT LOSS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy