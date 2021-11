Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) announced Wednesday that it will offer its customers the ability to trade and hold cryptocurrency assets, using its mobile CommBank app. This move makes CBA the first bank on that continent to announce plans to provide crypto services to clients. While no specific date was given for the crypto functionality to launch on the app, CBA stated that it will be rolled out in stages over the coming weeks with the goal of delivering “…more features to more customers in 2022.”

