Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story

There might be more alarming Facebook headlines in the works — and the company is apparently steeling itself for that likelihood. According to a post obtained by Axios, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told staffers Saturday that "we need to steel ourselves for more bad headlines in the coming days, I'm afraid." Clegg warned that the new coverage would likely "contain mischaracterizations of our research, our motives and where our priorities lie," and told employees to "listen and learn from criticism when it is fair, and push back strongly when it is not," per Axios. "But, above all else," he wrote, "we should keep our heads held high and do the work we came here to do."

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO