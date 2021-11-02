CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story

newspressnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul...

www.newspressnow.com

Fortune

No matter how bad the Facebook whistleblower allegations get, Mark Zuckerberg remains untouchable

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. If it feels as if the bad news can’t stop flowing for Mark Zuckerberg, just wait: There are apparently six more weeks’ worth of documents and articles still to come in the “Facebook Papers” torrent. But will the constant negative press have any serious consequences for the company’s CEO? Don't bet on it.
CNN

Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition software

(CNN Business) — Facebook said Tuesday it plans to stop using facial-recognition software that could automatically recognize people in photos and videos posted on the social network, marking a massive shift both for the tech industry and for a company known for collecting vast amounts of data about its billions of users.
The Week

Facebook VP reportedly told employees to brace themselves for 'more bad headlines'

There might be more alarming Facebook headlines in the works — and the company is apparently steeling itself for that likelihood. According to a post obtained by Axios, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told staffers Saturday that "we need to steel ourselves for more bad headlines in the coming days, I'm afraid." Clegg warned that the new coverage would likely "contain mischaracterizations of our research, our motives and where our priorities lie," and told employees to "listen and learn from criticism when it is fair, and push back strongly when it is not," per Axios. "But, above all else," he wrote, "we should keep our heads held high and do the work we came here to do."
Washington Examiner

White House 'not surprised' Facebook struggles to track COVID misinformation

The hits keep coming for Facebook, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying Wednesday it was "not surprising" to read recent reports about the social media giant's failure to track COVID-19 misinformation. "It is unfortunately not surprising for us to hear that Facebook knew of these problems, has known...
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Facebook Changed Its Name

Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
SlashGear

Meta will shutter Facebook’s Face Recognition tech: What users should know

Meta, the newly announced parent company behind the aging and controversial social media platform Facebook, has revealed huge plans involving its facial recognition technology. In the near future, Meta says it will shutter Facebook’s Face Recognition system, bringing an end to its use of the controversial technology — and some features that are powered by it.
kosu.org

Facebook is changing its name to Meta, Mark Zuckerberg announces

Facebook's new corporate name is Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, in an apparent effort to recast the company's public image from battered social network to tech innovator focused on building the next generation of online interaction known as the "metaverse." "It is time for us to adopt a...
The Guardian

Mark Zuckerberg and the tech bros are still on top – but their grip is loosening

I — t has been a bruising time for Facebook. The company is still absurdly profitable – Meta, its renamed parent company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, generated $86bn (£63bn) in revenues last year, while Facebook’s own revenues grew by 56% in the second quarter. But away from the lucre, there is diminishing lustre. It stands condemned by critics and awidely feted whistleblower. And now it finds its standing diminishing among its peers.
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
leedaily.com

Big Tech’s Controversies: Facebook’s Involvement (Latest Update)…

Large tech companies are under public, government, and media scrutiny for various reasons. Censorship is one of the hottest topics among the controversy. Big Tech’s controversies have now made it to the headlines once again. Big Tech’s Controversies and What Facebook Did. Since the media and government are always criticizing...
CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
Seattle Times

Inside the Big Facebook Leak

Frances Haugen first met Jeff Horwitz, a tech-industry reporter for The Wall Street Journal, in early December on a hiking trail near the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, California. She liked that he seemed thoughtful, and she liked that he had written about Facebook’s role in transmitting violent...
NWI.com

Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. California. United States. North America. Watch...
