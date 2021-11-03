Chapman ousts Clinton from tennis playoffs again

The Kern Valley High School girls tennis team finished a successful season at 7-5, with 5-1 record in High Desert League play. That earned them a berth in the playoffs. The season included a 9-0 shellacking they gave Rosamond Oct. 19 and 8-1 drubbing they gave Bishop Union Oct. 14 and 8-1 beatings they gave to McFarland (Sept. 21), Shafter (Sept. 14) and Granite Hills (Sept. 9). They also twice beat Desert 7-2 (Oct. 12 and Sept. 30). Of their losses two came by 5-4 scores, against Bishop Union (Oct. 5) and their playoff foe, Arvin (Sept. 23). They closed the regular season on a four-match winning streak that ended with their playoff loss at Arvin on Oct. 27. On that afternoon at Arvin, the day belonged to the Bears.

