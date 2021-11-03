ELECTION 2021: City and Town Councils

Incumbents led in all five Mount Vernon City Council races when the first general election ballot count was released Tuesday night.

Council member Richard Brocksmith holds a 1,068-vote lead over challenger Larry Carpenter.

Brocksmith is ahead with 2,159 votes, or about 66% of the total, to Carpenter’s 1,091 votes, or about 33%.

In his race against newcomer Navor Tercero, incumbent Juan Morales holds a significant lead.

Morales has 2,417 votes, or about 74% of the total, compared to Tercero’s 814 votes, or about 25%.

Morales was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council in December.

Iris Carias is on track to secure another term on the council.

Carias currently holds 2,069 votes, or about 63% of the vote. Daniel Downs has 1,182 votes, or about 36%.

Downs stopped campaigning for the seat after moving outside the city’s Ward 1. If elected, he could not serve.

Longtime council member Gary Molenaar holds a lead over challenger Garrett Martin.

Molenaar has 2,276 votes, or about 70% of the total, and Martin has 975 votes, or about 30%.

A 12-year incumbent, Molenaar is one of the longest-serving members of council.

Council member Melissa Beaton is running for a second term against Christopher Sadler.

Beaton has 2,664 votes, or about 82% of the total, compared to Sadler’s 580 votes, or about 18%.

Beaton also serves as the elected Skagit County Clerk.

Burlington City Council

Longtime Council member Bill Aslett holds a healthy lead in the race for his seat.

Aslett has 389 votes, or about 62% of the total, to Challenger Owen McClure’s 234 votes, or about 37%.

Aslett was first elected to the council in 1999.

Anacortes City Council

In the race for the Position 5 seat, incumbent Bruce McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan.

McDougall received 2,484 votes, or about 60% of the total, while Holahan received 1,624 votes, or about 39%.

In the race for the Position 4 seat, Amanda Hubik is leading opponent Jeff Graf. The two are vying for the seat currently held by Matt Miller, a candidate for mayor.

Hubik received 2,374 votes, or about 55% of the total, while Graf received 1,929 votes, or about 45%.

Concrete Town Council

While incumbents held slight leads in two of three races, a challenger led the other.

In the race for Position 2, incumbent Michael Criner has earned about 58% of the votes counted, or 56 of the 96 votes in his race against Dawn Newkirk.

Criner, a 69-year-old retired teacher who previously served on the council about a decade ago, was appointed to the seat in January and hopes voters give him a full four-year term.

In Position 3, challenger Drew Jenkins holds the lead with about 65% of the votes counted, or 60 of the 93 votes.

That left incumbent Michael Bartel behind with 33 of the votes tallied, or about 35%.

Bartel has been on the council since being appointed in November 2011. His race against the 36-year-old Jenkins is his first contested election.

In the race for Position 5, incumbent Jon Gunnarsson held a strong lead with 58 of the 95 votes, or about 61% of the tally, leaving Brian Massingale behind with 37 votes, or about 39% of the tally.

Gunnarsson, 67, was appointed in October 2019 to fill a vacancy. He is now hoping to secure a full four-year term.

Hamilton Town Council

Three Hamilton Town Council races had vastly different results with the first ballot count.

For Position 3, incumbent Andrea Stoeser, who was appointed to the council in March, had a slight lead over challenger Leah Jones.

Stoeser held 19 votes, or about 56% of the total, compared to Jones’ 15 votes, or about 44%.

Dean Vandiver, the incumbent in Position 4, is well behind challenger Gregory Kernozek.

Vandiver had just four votes, or about 13% of those counted, while Kernozek had 21 votes, or about 66% of those counted. Seven votes went to a write-in candidate or candidates.

Position 5 incumbent Alyssa Boots was running uncontested, but resigned in September.

She has 33 of the 40 votes cast. The other seven are for a write-in candidate or candidates.

It is unclear how the town will fill the position.

Sedro-Woolley City Council

In the race for the Ward 6 seat, political newcomer Joe Burns is leading incumbent Karl de Jong.

Initial returns show Burns with 148 votes, or about 66% of the total, compared to de Jong’s 76 votes, or about 34% of the total.

The 36-year-old Burns is seeking his first elected office, while de Jong is seeking his second term on the council.

Meanwhile, Nickolas Lavacca is leading David Baer for the at-large position.

Lavacca leads with 672 votes, or about 60% of the votes, while Baer has 453 votes, or about 40%.

La Conner Town Council

Challenger Ivan Carlson leads incumbent John William Lever in the race for Position 2.

Carlson has 167 votes, or about 60% of the total, while Lever has 112 votes, or about 40%.

In the Position 3 race, challenger Rick Dole leads incumbent Bill Stokes by 26 votes — 150 to 124.

Dole is a member of the town’s planning commission, while Stokes has been a member of the council since 2013.

In the Position 4 race, incumbent MaryLee Chamberlain is leading challenger Glen Johnson.

Chamberlain leads with 214 votes, about 78% of the total. Johnson has 58 votes, or about 21%.

Chamberlain served on the town’s planning commission before joining the Town Council in 2014.