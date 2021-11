The Shiki Koshou Genshin Impact pet is here, serving as a special reward for one of the game’s newest events. It’s a gift from Shiki Taishou, reminding you of their presence at all times. This cute companion is referred to as a “replica armed with spiritual power,” though its only purpose in-game is cosmetic. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself, there isn’t a lot you need to do to acquire the Shiki Koshou. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about acquiring the cosmetic item in Genshin Impact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO