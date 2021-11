Standing on Tatiana’s vast main deck next to the pool—just one of three on board—it’s hard to imagine that Bilgin Yachts in Turkey was building boats out of wood up until 2014. In fact, the owner’s two previous yachts, sharing the same name, were constructed from mahogany and epoxy. But his latest 262-foot superyacht, which was launched in 2020 but made its public debut at last month’s Monaco Yacht Show, has no trace of sawdust and resin. Built of steel and aluminum in a state-of-the-art facility, it has an internal volume of 1,689 gross tons—more than twice that of Bilgin’s previous...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO