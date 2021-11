Tourism Innovation Global Summit agenda will include 400 leading speakers that will define the new ways of travel in 8 vertical forums and 150 conferences along 3 days. TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2021 has presented this week at the WTM London the new features of its second edition, which returns to Seville (Spain) next week from November 10th to 12th. While the WTM London gather travel and tourism professionals that come to sell and promote destinations and touristic products, next week all this industry is travelling to Spain to attend TIS2021 where they will learn how to transform the industry and boost tourism competitiveness in 2022 as visitors.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO