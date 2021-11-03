CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Financial System Makes Big Promises on Climate Change at COP26 Summit

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the world’s big banks, its major investors and insurers, and its financial regulators have for...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

An object is now orbiting alongside China’s Shijian-21 debris mitigation satellite

HELSINKI — U.S. space tracking has detected a new object orbiting along with China’s recently launched Shijian-21 space debris mitigation technology satellite. Shijian-21 was launched into geosynchronous transfer orbit Oct. 23 by a Long March 3B rocket. Chinese state media reported that the satellite would “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies,” but no further details have been revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Climate Change
journalofaccountancy.com

Infrastructure bill tax provisions include ERC termination

The employee retention credit will be terminated early and broker reporting of cryptoasset transfers will be required as a result of legislation (H.R. 3684) that passed the House of Representatives late Friday and is headed to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. Known as the Infrastructure Investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
notebookcheck.net

Crypto taxation passes with the House infrastructure bill, time to sort those Shiba Inu coin gains

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and sent it for President Biden to sign into law. With it, those recent rumors that the White House is preparing to regulate the cryptocurrency trading market may have materialized in a roundabout manner. The bill is making crypto news today because its provisions seem to be mandating a cryptocurrency transaction tax. Besides the parts that deal with renovating physical assets like roads and bridges, some govern digital and financial infrastructure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
stockxpo.com

Business Is the Game-Changer at COP26 in Glasgow

The 2015 Paris climate conference mostly involved governments pushing businesses to cut emissions. In Glasgow, businesses are the ones pushing governments to act. From a low base, expectations for the COP26 summit that kicked off this week have been boosted by a flurry of promises. While skeptics grumbled that some were recycled commitments, by Friday the International Energy Agency said that, if delivered, the updated pledges would likely limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius—the first time it has fallen below that benchmark. New national commitments from China and India were central to the new IEA analysis, even if they disappointed some.
WORLD
stockxpo.com

Rivian Automotive Boosts IPO Price Range

Rivian Automotive Inc. increased the expected price of its initial public offering on Friday, with one of the biggest deals of the year now eyeing a roughly $70 billion valuation. The electric-vehicle maker backed by Amazon.com Inc. is offering 135 million shares at an expected price between $72 and $74...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

China has recently imported a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via the so-called Northern Sea Route as an emergency shipment of gas amid the energy shortage in China that is already hitting industry and global supply chains. An ice-breaker LNG carrier, Vladimir Voronin, has recently delivered 70,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

How Apparel Can Play a Role in Attaining Paris Climate Goals

Successfully combating climate change is an uphill battle that will require both urgent action and significant investments. For the textile and apparel industry to do their part in helping achieve the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals, companies must reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As stakeholders mull their actions, The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. For the first topic, 28 panelists including those from The LYCRA Company, business development consultancy Gradient Limited, textile manufacturer MAS...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Square News

The Soapbox: COP26 climate summit edition

In Glasgow, negotiators are left to figure out the nitty-gritty of the climate crisis. The “high-level segment” of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) has ended, and major leaders have departed Glasgow, Scotland, leaving behind diplomatic teams who will negotiate the details of international responses to the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
stockxpo.com

China Plans to Sell Euro Bonds

China is preparing to sell euro-denominated bonds, weeks after it raised $4 billion in dollar bonds at cheap rates despite slowing economic growth. This will be the third straight year that China has issued bonds in both U.S. dollars and euros in the fall. Last November it capitalized on Europe’s superlow interest rates to sell its first negative-yielding debt.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy