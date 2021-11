The cold hard truth is arriving with the chillier weather: global hotel performance has a ways to go before it's back to its former self. In the U.S., there is, however, cause for optimism. First, COVID case count: According to The Washington Post, new coronavirus infections in the country have dropped nearly 60 percent since a September spike due to the Delta variant. The seven-day average is also down some 58% since a mid-September infection peak.

