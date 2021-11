Pop mutates with the times and tech, artists go in and out of vogue, but for many pop stars, the song — and the narrative — remains the same. First albums teeming with ambition and vigor give way to followups that grapple with fame, success and perhaps excess — which in turn pave the way for the inevitable newfound-maturity phase. For Ed Sheeran, that moment arrives in the very first line on = (pronounced “equals”), his fourth album not counting his Collaborations side projects: “I am grown up, I am a father now,” he croons over unexpectedly lashing guitars, acknowledging his recent marriage and fatherhood. He admits to still loving “getting out of my mind” but to feeling “embarrassed ‘bout the things that I did in my youth/‘Coz now I have a child I know one day that she’ll go through it.”

