The man charged with abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith allegedly threatened a reporter before being moved from Carnarvon to a maximum security prison in Perth.Terence Darrel Kelly, 36, was charged by Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a string of offences related to the child’s abduction, including one count of forcibly taking a child under 16, reported news.co.au.He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court via a video link again on 6 December.In a statement on Friday, Western Australia’s Department of Justice confirmed Mr Kelly’s movement.“Officers from the Department of Justice’s special operations group will...

