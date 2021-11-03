CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two dead, one injured ahead of ABBA tribute concert in Sweden

By Radina Gigova
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Two people have died and a third person has been injured after an audience member fell from the seventh floor of a concert hall in Sweden into the crowd below, a police spokesman confirmed to CNN on...

