Two dead, one injured ahead of ABBA tribute concert in Sweden

A 20-year-old man was shot dead and and nine other people were wounded after a gunman sprayed bullets at a Halloween party in eastern Texas on Saturday night, police say.Police in the city of Texarkana were called just before midnight to reports of gunfire at Octavia’s Activity Center where approximately 200 people had gathered.The wounded were taken to nearby Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital by ambulance, police car, and some drove themselves. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, another of the wounded is in a critical condition. None of the other injuries are thought to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO