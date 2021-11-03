U.K. Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High in October, RAC Says

Decentralized Finance Market Hits All-Time High of $236 Billion. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market made a massive rebound in October after a month-long lull, with total value locked (TVL) across leading protocols soaring to an all-time high of $236 billion. It seems that bullish sentiment is running high across the crypto market, with Bitcoin surging to an all-time high of $67,000 on October 21. At the same time, several DeFi coins and smart contract tokens are experiencing significant gains, creating an exciting opportunity for companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTC:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VYGR) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV:HIVE).
