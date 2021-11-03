CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High in October, RAC Says

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- U.K. gasoline prices rose to a record in October, in a further blow to consumers being hit by soaring energy costs and inflation. The average price for gasoline surpassed highs last seen in April 2012...

Related
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin Just Hit an All-Time High. Is It a Buy?

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) hit an all-time high on Wednesday after the Bureau of Labor released troubling inflation data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In short, consumer inflation just hit a 30-year high, causing investors to seek inflation-proof places to park their money. And Bitcoin is one of these perceived inflation hedges.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin price hits record all-time high amid crypto market frenzy

The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time high amid a record-breaking rally that has seen it double in price since July.The cryptocurrency reached above $68,500 for the first time in its history, marking gains of more than 350 per cent over the last year.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketOther leading cryptocurrencies also saw record highs on Wednesday, including Ethereum (ether), pushing the overall crypto market close to $3 trillion – more than the combined value of the world’s top 12 largest banks.Bitcoin alone now has a market cap greater than the Swiss Franc and Russian...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Breaking: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $68,000 to Hit All-time High

Bitcoin has now hit a new all-time high price and continues steadily as the network prepares for the upcoming Taproot upgrade. On Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) surged past the $68K price level to a new all-time high at $68,382.60 during Asian hours trading. This represents a gain of over 4% in early Asian trading on Tuesday for the largest digital currency by market cap. In addition, BTC, which has a market capitalization of over $1.29 trillion, joins Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT) to hit relative record highs recently.
STOCKS
vidanewspaper.com

High Gasoline Prices Not Impacting Consumer Demand

Higher retail prices for gasoline remain a top issue for the White House, though analysts told Zenger they have not seen much of an impact on demand yet. Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price of $3.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday, up just a fraction from last week but $0.15 higher than this time last month.
TRAFFIC
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum hits new all-time high price as crypto market cap set for $3bn

Ethereum hits new ATH at $4,774. Solana also hit new ATH over the weekend at $260. Analyst predicts ETH to hit $5,000 before end of 2021. World’s number one alternative cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has again enforced its dominance as its value surged to an all-time high price at $4,774 (CoinGecko). It’s previous all-time high price was $4,634, which it touched sometime last week.
STOCKS
KTVU FOX 2

Turkey prices will exceed all-time high, food market analysts say

How food costs and other factors could affect what's on your Thanksgiving table. The United Nations food costs tracking index finds that staples, wheat to rice, from corn to vegetable oils rose to a new decade high in October. Nationally, food market market analysts predict say turkey prices will exceed the all-time high, $1.36 a pound set six years ago.
PETALUMA, CA
Axios

UN says food prices hit new 10-year peak in October

The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Thursday that world food prices reached their highest level since July 2011 in October, rising for a third month in a row. Why it matters: Costlier food contributes to political discontent around the world, especially in countries where large portions of...
ECONOMY
SFGate

San Francisco gas prices hit an all-time high. Here's the main culprit.

It's not only houses in California that cost more than anywhere else in the country. The prices at the pump are also the highest in the United States, and the state average for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is $4.58 as of Wednesday — that's 10 cents shy of the state's highest ever average of $4.67 a gallon on Oct. 9, 2012, the American Automobile Association said. Only one other state, Hawaii, is above $4 per gallon; in the Islands the average is $4.29.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
decrypt.co

Ethereum Price Hits New All-Time High After Altair Upgrade

The price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has spiked over 10% in the last 24 hours to secure a new all-time high—just two days after eclipsing its previous record. The new all-time high for ETH is $4,416.05, according to data from CoinGecko. On Tuesday, October 26, ETH...
STOCKS
urbnlivn.com

October Eastside condo market report: prices retreat from all-time high

The numbers for how the Eastside condo market did in October are in. Overall, the market followed patterns that you would expect this time of year – slowing down!. Last month we saw the median sales price hit an all-time high, contrary to the season. In October, that cooled off slightly to $545,000 (excluding new construction), a 2% drop month-over-month. Median price per square foot dropped to $478.
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Oil prices drop on higher dollar in volatile week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to rise on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
u.today

BREAKING: Ethereum Hits New All-Time High of $4,477

STOCKS
STOCKS
cannin.com

Decentralized Finance Market Hits All-Time High of $236 Billion

Decentralized Finance Market Hits All-Time High of $236 Billion. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market made a massive rebound in October after a month-long lull, with total value locked (TVL) across leading protocols soaring to an all-time high of $236 billion. It seems that bullish sentiment is running high across the crypto market, with Bitcoin surging to an all-time high of $67,000 on October 21. At the same time, several DeFi coins and smart contract tokens are experiencing significant gains, creating an exciting opportunity for companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTC:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VYGR) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV:HIVE).
STOCKS
invezz.com

ETH Price analysis: Is ETH worth investing in after it hits its new all-time high?

ETH hit an all-time high value of $4,416.05 on October 29. The token has shown significant increases in value throughout the past few months. It signals a bullish run and could potentially hit an even higher value going forward. Ethereum ETH/USD is still dominating the charts as the second-largest cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.78%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Mining and Industrial Engineering sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 0.78% to hit a new 52-week high. The biggest gainers of...
MARKETS

