NEEDHAM (CBS) — Temple Beth Shalom in Needham became a pop-up vaccine site on Saturday for children whose parents signed them up for the Pfizer COVID-19 shot. Kids ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Some were excited while others were timid. “They’re were a couple of tears this morning and a little trepidation and fear,” said one parent about their child. Rachel Stuart brought her 11-year-olds Lucy and Sam. “We’ve been waiting forever. They are 11, so they were just on the cusp of not being able to get their vaccine for so long. So we’ve been waiting a really long,...

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO