Every night, using the science of astronomy, the entire universe can be revealed above us. Although at some point we've all had that "blanket of stars" moment, it is an illusion. The visible planets and the bright stars you can see with your eyes are mostly very close to us — in cosmic terms — but the night sky has incredible, almost unfathomable depth. Not only can our own galaxy, the Milky Way, be navigated and known but other galaxies can be probed using telescopes, on Earth and in space, and in various wavelengths of light from all kinds of cosmic objects.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO