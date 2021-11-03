CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

caltech.edu
 3 days ago

A randomized quantum algorithm for statistical phase estimation. Abstract: Phase estimation is a quantum algorithm for measuring the eigenvalues of a Hamiltonian. We...

www.caltech.edu

caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

Dynamics and Star Formation in the Milky Way's Galactic Center. The Galactic Center provides a unique opportunity to study star formation in an extreme environment, perhaps more representative of conditions in high-redshift galaxies.The innermost few hundred parsecs of the Galaxy contain an enormous reservoir of dense molecular gas known as the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ), but despite having copious fuel to form stars, the star formation rate is at least an order of magnitude lower than expected. The complexity and variety of CMZ clouds presents a challenge in pinning down the relationship between environment and cloud evolution, a challenge that must be answered by highly complete surveys as well as simulations covering a wide range of physical scales. I will present results from recent observational surveys, as well as recent hydrodynamic simulations in order to explore the cloud-to-cloud variation of gas properties and star formation throughout the CMZ. I will present our dynamically-motivated simulations of the CMZ, using which we constrain the mass inflow rate towards the Galactic Center and study the impact of the Galactic Bar on the properties and evolution of clouds in the CMZ. My results highlight the importance of the galactic-scale dynamical environment on the evolution of molecular clouds and the formation of stars, and I will discuss plans to expand our understanding of the Galactic Center with a combination of upcoming multi-wavelength observational efforts and high-resolution zoom simulations.
caltech.edu

Special Medical Engineering Seminar-Dr. Justin Kim-Samsung

Https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89696446429 Meeting ID: 896 9644 6429. There has been adoption of healthcare sensing technologies in mobile area. Especially it has happened in wearable devices, mainly because it is close to our body in time and location. Samsung electronics has searched the way of sensing technology integration in watches from 2013. History of integration and what need to be considered in wearables would be dealt.
caltech.edu

Algebra and Geometry Seminar

In this talk, I will discuss a new duality that was recently discovered in joint work with David Ayala and Nick Rozenblyum, which we refer to as reflection. In essence, reflection amounts to two dual methods for reconstructing objects, based on a stratification of the category that they live in. As a classical example, an abelian group can be reconstructed on the one hand in terms of its p-completions and its rationalization, or on the other (reflected) hand in terms of its p-torsion components and its corationalization; and these both come from a certain "closed-open decomposition" of the category of abelian groups.
clarkson.edu

Clarkson Graduate Student Presents Paper on Biometrics at International Conference

Zander Blasingame, a Ph.D. student in the electrical and computer engineering department at Clarkson University, along with his advisor, Dr. Chen Liu, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, presented their recently published paper titled “Leveraging Adversarial Learning for the Detection of Morphing Attacks” at International Joint Conference on Biometrics (IJCB 2021) held virtually August 4-7.
caltech.edu

Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

We consider the standard L-function attached to a cuspidal automorphic representation of a general linear group. We present a proof of a subconvex bound in the t-aspect. More generally, we address the spectral aspect in the case of uniform parameter growth. These results are the subject of the third paper...
caltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. All components of a photonic quantum computer can be built in a tier-1 foundry, and packaged in the same...
auburn.edu

Materials engineering student wins Graduate Engineering Research Showcase

Chuanyu Wang has a breakthrough method to detect cancer in its early stages. The graduate student studying materials engineering developed a cutting-edge approach using gold-silver core shell nano-bipyramids and nanorods to form what scientists refer to as a sandwich immune complex, which target tumor-derived and cancer-hastening exomes. “Nowadays there is...
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Data-driven mechanics – the challenge to model inelastic material behaviour and structures. Data‐driven mechanics offers a new framework for the solution of boundary value problems in solid mechanics. This framework shows the appealing property that data from experiments might be included in computations directly, by eventually circumventing the step of material modelling. It can be seen that this works very well for unambiguous stress‐strain relationships. A major challenge, however, is inelastic behavior, in the context of which load and unload paths must be considered. An important question is how the stress‐strain data set can be extended to determine the degree of inelasticity uniquely. Another issue concerns the embedding of a suitable algorithm in a finite element environment. Finally, the efficient search of the available data is a crucial point. Various search algorithms are investigated, based on k‐d trees, k means trees and k‐NN graphs. It turns out that the DD computation yields highly satisfactory results, with respect to both accuracy and computational efficiency.
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

Various holographic set-ups in string theory suggest the existence of non-local, UV complete two-dimensional QFTs that possess Virasoro symmetry, in spite of their non-locality. We argue that JTbar-deformed CFTs are the first concrete realisation of such "non-local CFTs", through a detailed analysis of their classical and quantum symmetry algebra. Concretely, we show that JTbar-deformed CFTs possess an infinite set of symmetries, which in a certain basis organise into two commuting copies of the Virasoro-Kac-Moody algebra, with the same central extension as that of the undeformed CFT. A peculiarity of these Virasoro generators is that their zero mode does not equal the Hamiltonian, but is a quadratic function of it; this helps reconcile the Virasoro symmetry with the non-locality of the model. We argue that TTbar-deformed CFTs also posses Virasoro symmetries of this type.
The Daily

Graduate & Professional Student Senate discusses restrictions against international students and open committee seats

The Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) met Oct. 20 to discuss a Resolution Opposing Current and Planned Restrictions on International Students and committee reports. Alexander Novokhodko, a GPSS senator studying mechanical engineering, read the amendments to the resolution during the meeting. “The resolution is opposing two restrictions,” Novokhodko said....
miami.edu

Graduate student creates app to meet neighbors with common interests

After three years of living in her off-campus apartment building, Catherine LaSpina realized that she hadn’t had the time to meet a single person. Today, she has a little more time on her hands as she nears the end of the M.D./MBA dual degree program at the University of Miami Patti and Allen Herbert Business School and the Miller School of Medicine.
caltech.edu

CMI Seminar: Fedor Sandomirskiy (part 1 of 2)

In a private private information structure, agents' signals contain no information about the signals of their peers. We study how informative such structures can be and characterize those that are Pareto optimal, in the sense that it is impossible to add information to any of the agents without violating privacy.
uwec.edu

First-generation students, graduates are diverse group

Dr. Harry Jol, Olga Diaz and Dr. Ryan Weichelt — all respected leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — have dedicated their careers to making sure all their students have what they need to be successful in and after college. However, as first-generation college graduates, they also know that...
bizjournals

High-tech manufacturing students are being recruited for jobs before they graduate

Even before COVID-19, the field of advanced manufacturing was suffering a skills gap, meaning there weren’t enough qualified workers to fill specialized jobs within the sector. The arrival of a global pandemic certainly was another hit to industry; supply chains were disrupted, and the demand for certain goods plummeted. The...
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence is getting better at writing, and universities should worry about plagiarism

The dramatic rise of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlit concerns about the role of technology in exam surveillance — and also in student cheating. Some universities have reported more cheating during the pandemic, and such concerns are unfolding in a climate where technologies that allow for the automation of writing continue to improve. Over the past two years, the ability of artificial intelligence to generate writing has leapt forward significantly, particularly with the development of what’s known as the language generator GPT-3. With this, companies such as Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA can now produce “human-like” text. AI-generated writing has...
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

