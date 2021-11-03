CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Biosafety - Comprehensive Training

caltech.edu
 3 days ago

This course is designed for individuals who are working with Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) microorganisms or human blood, cell lines, or other potentially infectious human materials. The course presents biosafety information. From 9:30...

www.caltech.edu

wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Data-driven mechanics – the challenge to model inelastic material behaviour and structures. Data‐driven mechanics offers a new framework for the solution of boundary value problems in solid mechanics. This framework shows the appealing property that data from experiments might be included in computations directly, by eventually circumventing the step of material modelling. It can be seen that this works very well for unambiguous stress‐strain relationships. A major challenge, however, is inelastic behavior, in the context of which load and unload paths must be considered. An important question is how the stress‐strain data set can be extended to determine the degree of inelasticity uniquely. Another issue concerns the embedding of a suitable algorithm in a finite element environment. Finally, the efficient search of the available data is a crucial point. Various search algorithms are investigated, based on k‐d trees, k means trees and k‐NN graphs. It turns out that the DD computation yields highly satisfactory results, with respect to both accuracy and computational efficiency.
GERMANY
caltech.edu

Algebra and Geometry Seminar

In this talk, I will discuss a new duality that was recently discovered in joint work with David Ayala and Nick Rozenblyum, which we refer to as reflection. In essence, reflection amounts to two dual methods for reconstructing objects, based on a stratification of the category that they live in. As a classical example, an abelian group can be reconstructed on the one hand in terms of its p-completions and its rationalization, or on the other (reflected) hand in terms of its p-torsion components and its corationalization; and these both come from a certain "closed-open decomposition" of the category of abelian groups.
MATHEMATICS
prentissheadlight.com

Haynes releases 100 day comprehensive report

Jefferson Davis County Superintendent Ike Haynes has released his First 100 Days comprehensive report. In it, he outlines key insights and provides a new strategic plan including priorities. During Haynes’ first 30 days in the district, he worked with the board, executive staff and school leaders to identify necessities for...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
Times-Republican

Customized training

When you hire a new employee, how do you ensure they have the skills they will need to be successful in their position? During the interview process, it can be difficult to know that you are hiring someone with the technical capabilities to keep up with the demands of the job. Often you want to hire based on the intangibles (personality and communication style) but instead, you end up hiring the safe person who looks good on paper because they have the skills you need.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
caltech.edu

KNI Distinguished Seminar/Webinar: Dr. Chad Mirkin, Northwestern University

Join the Kavli Nanoscience Institute for a special KNI Distinguished Seminar with Dr. Chad Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology; George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Professor of Materials Science & Engineering, and Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University.
COLLEGES
geneticliteracyproject.org

Atlas of cognition: Comprehensive inventory of brain cells in development

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Looking for brain parts is driven by more than curiosity. Before the generations-long endeavor of deciphering the brain can proceed, neuroscientists...
HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Stay Well by Choice, Not by Chance with an Annual Comprehensive Visit

You do not have to be sick to see your primary care provider. In fact, one of the easiest ways to stay healthy is to schedule a once-a-year annual comprehensive wellness visit. Through conversation, screenings and goal setting, your provider will help you take control of your health and plan for your future wellbeing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Education
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Impact of atmospheric and oceanic advective feedbacks on the AMOC response to CO2 increase. The response of the Atlantic Overturning circulation involves a dynamic interplay between the impacts caused by CO2 induced anomalous surface flux components and several feedbacks that arise from the AMOC response itself and its interactions with the atmosphere. These feedbacks determine whether the AMOC stabilizes or collapses in the future. This study aims to understand the relative roles played by atmospheric and oceanic advection feedbacks on the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) response to CO2 quadrupling. Oceanic advection feedbacks are isolated using a tracer decomposition technique that separates ocean buoyancy anomalies that produced by the AMOC response itself, from those that are produced by anomalous surface buoyancy fluxes. The impact of atmospheric feedbacks on the AMOC response and the surface flux component producing the feedback are further isolated using a hierarchy of partially coupled experiments in which atmospheric feedbacks on the AMOC response are suppressed. Analyses of the partially and fully coupled experiments suggest that atmospheric feedbacks have a destabilizing impact on the AMOC, causing the AMOC to nearly shut down in response to the CO2 increase in the fully coupled case, while in the partially-coupled one without these feedback, a weaker but still active AMOC is maintained. The negative temperature advective feedback stabilizes the AMOC in the partially coupled case, while in the fully coupled case, the negative temperature advection feedback is inactive due to the atmosphere's interaction with the AMOC response, allowing the anomalous heat uptake by the ocean to continually weaken the AMOC. No evidence for feedbacks between ocean circulation response and sea ice melt or surface wind changes is found in the experiments.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

We consider the standard L-function attached to a cuspidal automorphic representation of a general linear group. We present a proof of a subconvex bound in the t-aspect. More generally, we address the spectral aspect in the case of uniform parameter growth. These results are the subject of the third paper...
EDUCATION
butlerradio.com

Mars To Vote On Comprehensive Plan

The goals and visions for the Mars Area School District over the next couple of years are now posted for public review. The district’s comprehensive plan through 2024 is on the Mars’ website along with paper copies inside the administration’s office and the Mars Public Library. Inside the plan, the...
MARS, PA
poz.com

Ending the Epidemic Requires a Comprehensive Approach to Health Care

As members of AIDS United’s 340B Working Group, we’re working to end the HIV epidemic by the end of the decade. That isn’t fantastical thinking — it is more than possible with today’s medical science. For those of us living with HIV, there are medicines that can make the virus...
HOMELESS
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Increasing Accuracy in Measuements of the Hubble Constant: Is There Evidence for New Physics?. An important and unresolved question in cosmology today is whether there is new physics that is missing from our current standard Lambda Cold Dark Matter (LCDM) model. Recent measurements of the Hubble constant, Ho -- based on Cepheids and Type Ia supernovae (SNe) -- are discrepant at the 4-5-sigma level with values of Ho inferred from measurements of fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background (CMB). The latter assumes LCDM, and the former assumes that systematics have been fully accounted for. If real, the current discrepancy could be signaling a new physical property of the universe. I will present new results based on an independent calibration of SNe Ho based on measurements of the Tip of the Red Giant Branch (TRGB). The TRGB marks the luminosity at which the core helium flash in low-mass stars occurs and provides an excellent standard candle. Moreover, the TRGB method is less susceptible to extinction by dust, to metallicity effects, and to crowding/blending effects than Cepheid variable stars. I will address the current uncertainties in both the TRGB and Cepheid distance scales, as well as discuss the current tension in Ho and whether there is need for additional physics beyond the standard LCDM model.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

CMX Student/Postdoc Seminar

An FC-based shock-dynamics solver with neural-network localized artificial-viscosity assignment. I will present a spectral scheme for the numerical solution of shock-wave problems in general non-periodic domains. The approach utilizes the Fourier Continuation (FC) method for spectral representation of non-periodic functions in general domains in conjunction with smooth localized artificial viscosity assignments produced by means of a Shock-Detecting Neural Network (SDNN). The minimally invasive neural net-induced viscous term eliminates Gibbs ringing while enabling spectral dispersionless flows, and, unlike most other approaches, it does not suffer from unphysical spurious oscillations over smooth flow regions. The FC-SDNN algorithm, which relies on a Mach number proxy for neural-network analysis of the solution's regularity, generally provides accurate resolution of discontinuities, as well as significantly smoother profiles away from jump discontinuities than those produced by other methods, including ENO/WENO solvers, Godunov schemes and other finite volume and artificial viscosity approaches. The character of the method will be demonstrated by means of applications to a number of important test cases, including a Mach 3 wind-tunnel step problem, a Double Mach ramp reflection of a shock, a shock-vortex interaction, and a Blast wave problem, among others.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Critical Intersections: Conversations on History, Race, and Science

The modern, "global" university exists as a site of the transnational circulation of ideas, people, and capital. As universities seek to reckon with their histories and existing practices of colonialism, many have begun to ask how to "decolonize" these institutions and transform them into institutions that promote equity and justice. But the growing business of universities as multinational corporations has illustrated how these institutions often perpetuate inequalities. In this event, we ask: What does it mean to suggest that a university is global? Can the "global" be separated from the colonial? What does it mean to decolonize a university? Are universities capable of creating equity?
COLLEGES
caltech.edu

LIGO Seminar

High Precision Ringdown Modeling: Multimode Fits and BMS Frames. Quasi-normal mode (QNM) modeling is an invaluable tool for studying strong gravity, characterizing remnant black holes, and testing general relativity. To date, most studies have focused on the dominant (2,2) mode, and have fit to typical strain waveforms from numerical relativity. But, as gravitational wave observatories become more sensitive, they will be able to resolve higher-order modes. Consequently, multimode fits will prove to be critically important, and in turn will require a more thorough treatment of the asymptotic frame at future null infinity. In this talk, I will present a method for systematically fitting a QNM model containing many modes to a numerical waveform produced using Cauchy-characteristic exaction, which is known to exhibit memory effects. By using multimode fitting as opposed to only fitting the (2, \pm 2, n) modes, we find that we can improve the all-modes mismatch by a factor of roughly 10^{5}. Apart from this, I will also address a critical point that has been overlooked in the literature: the importance of matching the Bondi-van der Burg-Metzner-Sachs (BMS) frame of the numerical waveform to that of the QNM model. By mapping the numerical waveforms to a frame known as the super rest frame, we show that we can improve the all-mode strain mismatch by a factor of roughly 10^{5} compared to the mismatch obtained when using a strain waveform whose BMS frame is not fixed.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Volume estimates of complements of lifts of geodesics in projective tangent bundles. In this talk I will discuss some results about volume estimates of knot complements in Seifert-fibered spaces with particular care of tangent lifts in projective tangent bundles of hyperbolic surfaces. We will of give various estimates depending on topological and geometric quantities associated to the projection of the knot to the surface. Finally inspired by some experimental data I will discuss recent work in the setting of random geodesics.
MATHEMATICS

