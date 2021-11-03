Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Impact of atmospheric and oceanic advective feedbacks on the AMOC response to CO2 increase. The response of the Atlantic Overturning circulation involves a dynamic interplay between the impacts caused by CO2 induced anomalous surface flux components and several feedbacks that arise from the AMOC response itself and its interactions with the...
Abstract: The typical model for measurement noise in quantum error correction is to randomly flip the binary measurement outcome. In experiments, measurements yield much more information - e.g., continuous current values, discrete photon counts which is then mapped into binary outcomes. In this talk I will present a method to include this information into the decoding of surface codes. I will review hard decoding of surface codes and then describe a soft syndrome decoding version of Minimum Weight Perfect Matching decoder. I will then use our soft syndrome decoders to show the benefits of tuning experimental parameters with quantum error correction in mind.
Young children can ask sophisticated questions to make sense of the world if they are introduced to engineering and science ideas. However, from preschool through 5th grade, students do not have sufficient learning experiences in the two subjects, says a new report, “Science and Engineering in Preschool through Elementary Grades,” by The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Collider physics tools for classical gravitational wave observables. In this talk, I will review some of the computational advances in the extraction of classical precision observables for the relativistic two-body problem in General Relativity relevant to present and future gravitational wave observatories. We work in a framework devised by Kosower, Maybee, and O'Connell (KMOC) which expresses classical observables in terms of scattering amplitudes. I will highlight how collider physics ideas, such as generalized unitarity, integration-by-parts relations, the method of regions, reverse unitarity, and differential equations allow us to compute for example the scattering angle and the radiated energy for the collision of two black holes to order G^3 (third Post-Minkowskian order). I will also briefly explore the generalization of these ideas to other classical observables, such as the radiated angular momentum, as well as to different classes of theories (including scalar QED) to explore certain universal behavior in the classical limit.
Drinfeld's lemma for an F_p-scheme X asserts a close relationship between X and the formal categorical quotient of the product of X with an algebraically closed field divided by the "partial Frobenius" action on the second factor. In particular, Drinfeld shows that these two have the same lisse and constructible etale sheaves.
ANN ARBOR - A $25 million gift from the Leinweber Foundation, founded by software entrepreneur Larry Leinweber, will help fund a new 163,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility on the University of Michigan’s North Campus. In recognition of the donation, the U-M Board of Regents on Oct. 21 voted to name the building the Leinweber Computer Science and.
Dynamics and Star Formation in the Milky Way's Galactic Center. The Galactic Center provides a unique opportunity to study star formation in an extreme environment, perhaps more representative of conditions in high-redshift galaxies.The innermost few hundred parsecs of the Galaxy contain an enormous reservoir of dense molecular gas known as the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ), but despite having copious fuel to form stars, the star formation rate is at least an order of magnitude lower than expected. The complexity and variety of CMZ clouds presents a challenge in pinning down the relationship between environment and cloud evolution, a challenge that must be answered by highly complete surveys as well as simulations covering a wide range of physical scales. I will present results from recent observational surveys, as well as recent hydrodynamic simulations in order to explore the cloud-to-cloud variation of gas properties and star formation throughout the CMZ. I will present our dynamically-motivated simulations of the CMZ, using which we constrain the mass inflow rate towards the Galactic Center and study the impact of the Galactic Bar on the properties and evolution of clouds in the CMZ. My results highlight the importance of the galactic-scale dynamical environment on the evolution of molecular clouds and the formation of stars, and I will discuss plans to expand our understanding of the Galactic Center with a combination of upcoming multi-wavelength observational efforts and high-resolution zoom simulations.
Michael Overduin, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Alberta, will speak at the Virginia Tech Life Science Seminar (VTLSS) on Friday, Nov. 05, at 12:00 p.m. VTLSS is a university-wide seminar series funded by the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech. When: Nov. 05,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – As it continues to blaze a path as a leading research institution in Texas, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has been elected to join the prestigious nonprofit consortium UCAR, the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The vote took place on Oct. 6 during the annual UCAR members meeting. Dr. Richard Dixon, Texas State University Professor of Geography and Honorary Professor of International Studies, served as membership committee chair and advocated on behalf of the Island University at the meeting.
The U.S. Army has awarded a $7 million contract to 12 Stevens faculty to collaborate on the development of quantum systems and related AI technologies that will enhance the capabilities of the Department of Defense. The 12 faculty researchers, led by the Principal Investigator (PI) Associate Physics Professor Yuping Huang, will collaborate to conduct research into quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies relating to quantum sensing, imaging, and data processing.
The IEEE International Conference on Automation Science and Engineering (CASE) is the flagship automation conference of the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society and constitutes the primary forum for cross-industry and multidisciplinary research in automation. Its goal is to provide a broad coverage and dissemination of foundational research in automation among researchers, academics, and practitioners. Here we bring you the online presentations by the finalists of the four awards given at the conference. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners!
Potential singularity of 3D incompressible Euler equations and the nearly singular behavior of 3D Navier-Stokes equations. Whether the 3D incompressible Euler and Navier-Stokes equations can develop a finite time singularity from smooth initial data is one of the most challenging problems in nonlinear PDEs. In an effort to provide a rigorous proof of the potential Euler singularity revealed by Luo-Hou's computation, we develop a novel method of analysis and prove that the original De Gregorio model and the Hou-Lou model develop a finite time singularity from smooth initial data. Using this framework and some techniques from Elgindi's recent work on the Euler singularity, we prove the finite time blowup of the 2D Boussinesq and 3D Euler equations with $C^{1,\alpha}$ initial velocity and boundary. Further, we present some new numerical evidence that the 3D incompressible Euler equations with smooth initial data develop a potential finite time singularity at the origin, which is quite different from the Luo-Hou scenario. Our study also shows that the 3D Navier-Stokes equations develop nearly singular solutions with maximum vorticity increasing by a factor of $10^7$. However, the viscous effect eventually dominates vortex stretching and the 3D Navier-Stokes equations narrowly escape finite time blowup. Finally, we present strong numerical evidence that the 3D Navier-Stokes equations with slowly decaying time-dependent viscosity develop a finite time singularity.
Professor Jerome Baudry of the University of Alabama-Hunstville will give a seminar titled "Protein dynamics and conformational selection of proteins' ligands" from 3:05-3:55 p.m. today, Nov. 1. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar individually via Zoom or to come to CHEM 144 where the seminar can be viewed in person with other attendees. The talk is free and open to the public.
Join the Kavli Nanoscience Institute for a special KNI Distinguished Seminar with Dr. Chad Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology; George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Professor of Materials Science & Engineering, and Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University.
Cellular NeuroMechanics – Concussions, Traumatic Brain Injury and the mysterious Havana Syndrome. Current prediction, prevention and diagnosis strategies for mild traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, are still largely in their infancy due to a lack of detailed understanding and resolution of how physical forces give rise to tissue injury at a cellular level. In this talk I will present some recent work on our current understanding of the origin of concussions and traumatic brain injuries and how cells in the brain interpret and react to the physical forces of trauma. Specifically, I will show that the path to a better understanding of traumatic injuries involves addressing a variety of finite deformation, rate-dependent soft matter and cell mechanics problems along the way. Finally, I will provide an update on how our current understanding of the cellular neuromechanics cannot only help shed light on improving our prediction of TBI but also enable us to dissect the physical origin of emerging injuries such as the Havana Syndrome.
Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Multiscale Characterization of Metallic Alloy Solidification Dynamics. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832 7665...
The Department of Food Science and the Center for Human Nutrition invites you to virtually attend a free seminar featuring Mario Ferruzzi on Monday at 3:05 p.m. today, Nov. 1. Ferruzzi will present his research on phytochemical bioavailability from fruits and vegetables as a tool to improve delivery of health benefits.
The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center continued their curious people series with a webinar presentation by Dr. Andrea Grover on citizen science. The webinar took place Thursday, Oct. 27 and focused on citizen science, a growing science field entirely by the general public. In her presentation, Grover explained the growth...
This week's seminar series features Mr. Alexander Blanchard, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Blanchard's presentation is titled "Overview of NASA's In-Space Manufacturing Project Including Our Collaboration with UNO on the Development and Testing of Recyclable and Antimicrobial Filaments." Continual resupply missions from Earth to the International Space...
From stopping deadly diseases to developing futuristic materials, from making self-driving vehicles smarter to studying global inequalities in pollution exposure, the University of Virginia’s early career faculty are more deeply involved than ever in making people’s lives safer, healthier and more efficient. In 2021 so far, 12 UVA assistant professors...
Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. All components of a photonic quantum computer can be built in a tier-1 foundry, and packaged in the same...
Comments / 0