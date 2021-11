My wife, Margaret O’Sullivan, who has died aged 75, was the county archivist for Derbyshire for 20 years from 1989, and a local historian, in particular of women’s lives. She wrote extensively for the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, on historians and antiquaries of Derbyshire, and contributed to the dictionary’s expanded coverage of women – including two of Josiah Wedgwood’s designers, Elizabeth, Lady Templetown, and Emma Crewe.

OBITUARIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO