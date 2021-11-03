CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New RF and Microwave Products this Week

everythingrf.com
 3 days ago

Everything RF keeps users up to date with the RF & Microwave Industry. We...

www.everythingrf.com

lawnandlandscape.com

Makita releases new products

Makita is announcing over 15 new cordless tool and power equipment releases, as well as new high‐capacity batteries. The 15+ new releases include a new battery‐powered 14‐inch power cutter, the latest addition to the 40V | 80V XGT System. New releases also include additions to the 18V LXT System which now offers 275+ products and is the world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V batteries. Makita is also showing a new ConnectX backpack power supply with most powerful battery ever offered by Makita, as well as compatible products including a new 21” lawn mower.
ELECTRONICS
northerniowan.com

Apple unveils new products

Apple has announced new products on Monday Oct. 18, 2021, during their “unleashed” event. They revealed their new Airpods 3 with spatial audio, Homepod Minis that come in an array of colors and a new Macbook Pro with a fresh design accompanied with their new processors. Apple came out with...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Razer introduces new Pro mouse and keyboard for productivity

Razer has unveiled a pair of new products in its Pro line, the Pro Type Ultra keyboard and the Pro Click Mini mouse. Unlike Razer’s most popular accessories, these aren’t meant for gaming, they’re more so geared towards productivity, and they build on the existing Pro Type and Pro Click.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Latest News & White Papers this Week

Movandi Develops 300+ Antenna Array Using TSMC Bulk CMOS Technology for 5G Infrastructure Applications - Movandi Corporation. R&S Introduces Microwave Measurement Receiver to Calibrate Signal Generators and Attenuators - Rohde & Schwarz. Ericsson Introduces Lightweight Massive MIMO Radio for 5G Mid-Band Deployment - Ericsson. Richardson Electronics Signs Global Distribution Agreement...
The Press

elago's new range of AirTag products.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple AirTags have already been used in various situations to solve specific problems surrounding loss and theft. Whether you lose your remote control often or want of keep track of something – elago has the ideal range of AirTag products to be used for any situation!
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Amphenol RF Introduces FAKRA to SMA Cable Assemblies for Automotive Applications

Amphenol RF has introduced its new FAKRA to SMA cable assemblies. The assembly combines the automotive industry-standard FAKRA connector with the popular SMA connector designed to accommodate applications such as antennas, RFID and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The newly released 50 Ohm FAKRA to SMA assemblies utilize the snap-on...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

RF Venue Diversity Omni Antenna Launches

Ashland, MA (October 26, 2021)—RF Venue has introduced its new Diversity Omni Antenna, designed for omnidirectional coverage of any manufacturer’s wireless microphones operating across 470–616 MHz. The Diversity Omni Antenna is intended for indoor multi-zone projects or outdoors where large areas of coverage are needed, such as sports venues, theme...
ELECTRONICS
pctonline.com

Bell Labs Introduces Four New IQ Products

WINDSOR, WIS. – Bell Laboratories announced the launch of four new iQ products at PestWorld 2021, Las Vegas:. 4) Weighted Landscape iQ - rodent monitoring bait station tray. iQ products capture and provide PMPs with important previously unknown rodent data, giving service specialists the time they need to conduct superior rodent control service, instead of checking empty traps.
ECONOMY
KTLA.com

Best RF modulator

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. RF modulators can help to connect old-school technology in an era where many classic devices are being forgotten. VHS players and older gaming consoles are increasingly harder to connect to a modern TV. By the same token, it is not easy to connect newer devices to your older TV screens that you do not want to throw away.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

R&S Develops Active Omnidirectional Receiving Antenna to Monitor Linearly Polarized Signals

The R&SAU600 from Rohde & Schwarz is an active omnidirectional receiving antenna system that is optimized for the reception of linearly polarized signals in the frequency range from 20 MHz to 8 GHz. Featuring a wide frequency range and simultaneous omnidirectional reception of signals with vertical and horizontal polarization, it is particularly suited for radio monitoring and radiolocation tasks in stationary and semi-mobile installations.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Modular mmWave Antenna Test Range Chambers for Microwave, 5G and Radar Applications

MmWave Test Solutions has introduced a new modular mmWave antenna test range chamber that is available in 3, 5 and 10 m sizes. The AC1224 Generation 2 (GEN2) mmWave antenna test chambers are available in a modular format and use the best-in-class pyramidal absorbers with 115 nm or 300 nm thickness options. These absorbers have excellent reflection properties across the 5G mmWave and automotive radar bands.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
FOOD SAFETY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
newhope.com

NFM New Product Showcase - November/December 2021

November is National Gratitude Month! We are grateful for brands that are helping us through the holiday season with healthier seasonal favorites that the whole family will love and supplements that keep wellness in mind. Browse through this gallery to find alternative ingredients that’ll bring new flavors to traditional holiday meals and supplements designed to help get consumers through the hustle and bustle of the holidays!
thefastmode.com

Qualcomm Unveils New RF Filter Technology for 5G and Wi-Fi

Qualcomm Technologies, last week announced the Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology for bands up to 7 GHz. Radio frequency (RF) filters isolate radio signals from the different spectrum bands that phones use to receive and transmit information. The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology will enable both 5G and Wi-Fi solutions to access spectrum up to 7 GHz, delivering high performance at higher frequencies. Access to sub-7 GHz spectrum will enable next-generation mobile devices, laptops, as well as numerous solutions for Automotive, IoT, and industrial applications to benefit from 5G and Wi-Fi co-existence, leading to enhanced performance and power efficiency indoors and outdoors.
CELL PHONES

