CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress can still show its support for local journalism

By Comments
Brunswick News
 3 days ago

The Build Back Better bill that has been the focus of Congress for the last few weeks has become a quagmire. Democrats are fighting with each other over what will get in while Republicans remain staunchly opposed to the bill. One of the items that was included in the...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

House Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill Despite Objections From AOC, Other Progressives

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package representing significant improvements to the country’s roads, bridges, and transportation systems. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the bill to the floor after reaching a compromise with House progressives, who had insisted the infrastructure bill be passed in conjunction with President Biden’s Build Back Better social and environmental spending package, so as to prevent moderates from blocking the latter. Instead, moderates released a statement promising to support Build Back Better if a congressional service predicts it will cost what the White House has estimated. Thirteen Republicans sided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Of Representatives Expected To Vote On Infrastructure Bill And Social Safety Net Legislation

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills. Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home. According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow. The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Raphael Warnock
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

Crunch time for local journalism

The United States cannot truly “build back better” without local news to inform and engage its citizens. Congress seems to appreciate this, with tremendous last-minute efforts in the House to restore funding for payroll tax credits that are key to saving local news outlets. Now it’s up to the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to world leaders at a global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, about reducing methane gases and taking other measures in order to sustain humankind. Back in the United States, Democrats and Republicans remain apart on the climate issues and the president’s agenda at home is in flux in the […] The post As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Tax Credit#Democrats#Republicans#The News
madison

Wall Street Journal: Steve Bannon’s contempt for Congress

The challenge in polarized political times is to keep your eye on democratic institutions and their proper authority. That’s the reason to applaud the nine House Republicans who voted last week to hold Steve Bannon, the sometime Donald Trump counselor, in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena. The subpoena was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Biden let two Senators derail his entire national agenda — no wonder Democrats aren’t voting

When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy