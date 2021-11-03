Is the Chip Shortage Here to Stay?

ST will highlight solutions and products contributing to renewable power, sustainable transportation, and energy efficiency at Industrial Summit 2021. STMicroelectronics is hosting its Industrial Summit 2021 at the Futian Shangri-La Hotel, Shenzhen, China, on November 3. A leader in the industrial semiconductor market, ST features a wide and innovative product portfolio containing more than 5,000 products targeted at various industrial applications. Now on its third year, the Industrial Summit maintains the theme “Powering Your Innovation.” The Summit will include fascinated showstoppers and demonstrations together with insightful technical sessions from ST and its technical partners sharing the complete ecosystem to power attendees’ next design and innovations.
