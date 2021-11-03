Is the Chip Shortage Here to Stay?

Without a steady supply of new chips, our economies would grind to a halt. To get an idea of how important chips are: MOSFETs, semiconductor components of all modern chips, are the most frequently manufactured device in history. It’s increasingly harder to find a modern electronic device that doesn’t contain any chip, as I personally found out the hard way when my toaster broke down because it needed its circuitry replaced. So when we’re talking chip shortage, it’s not just computers and cellphones - it’s almost everything around us that runs on electricity.

