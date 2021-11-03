CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Is the Chip Shortage Here to Stay?

Electronic Engineering Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArm CEO Simon Segars predicts the current disruptions of chipset production could last until the end of 2022, and perhaps beyond. Simon Segars took center stage at this week’s Web Summit in Lisbon to discussthe global chip shortage. While being optimistic about the health of the semiconductor industry, he argued that...

www.eetasia.com

AFP

Battle the algorithms: China's delivery riders on the edge

Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app -- and was immediately fined half of his earnings. Zhuang said many feel they are putting their lives at risk because of algorithms used by apps to determine the route and travel time allowed before drivers incur a "late delivery" penalty.
Electronic Engineering Times

Apple Shines Despite Supply Constraints

Record smartphone sales reported even as chip shortages hit the consumer electronics sector. Apple’s sales hit a record even as overall smartphone shipments fell during the third quarter of this year amid supply shortages. Apple CEO Tim Cook said robust demand fueled record sales totaling $83.4 billion during the iPhone...
Washington Missourian

No end in sight for global car computer chip shortage

For months, global computer chip shortages have plagued auto manufacturers, forcing them to cut back on vehicle production and distribution to local car dealerships. The chip shortage — combined with other pandemic-related logistics issues — has led to empty dealership lots, limited options and extended wait times for ordered vehicles.
Apple Insider

Arm chip boss warns of Christmas disappointments from ongoing chip shortage

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Backing up reports from across the technology industry, Arm says that if buyers have not already ordered their devices, they may not get them in time for Christmas.
Simon Segars
bitcoinmagazine.com

Chip Shortage: Causes, Severity And The Impact On Bitcoin

Without a steady supply of new chips, our economies would grind to a halt. To get an idea of how important chips are: MOSFETs, semiconductor components of all modern chips, are the most frequently manufactured device in history. It’s increasingly harder to find a modern electronic device that doesn’t contain any chip, as I personally found out the hard way when my toaster broke down because it needed its circuitry replaced. So when we’re talking chip shortage, it’s not just computers and cellphones - it’s almost everything around us that runs on electricity.
Financial Times

Asia chip shortage slams Apple and Nintendo output

This article is an on-site version of our #techAsia newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here. Hello and welcome, Mercedes here...
Electronic Engineering Times

Surges Seen in Sensors and Discrete Semiconductors this Year

Tight supplies drive up prices and sales of many widely used parts in these market segments, but moderate growth in CMOS image sensors holds back upswing in optoelectronics. A year after the deadly Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 causing lockdowns worldwide and a deep global economic recession, sales of sensors, actuators, and discrete semiconductors are sharply higher in 2021 due to a resurgence in demand across many rebounding end-use markets and significant price increases for parts in short supply. However, optoelectronics sales growth has been somewhat muted in 2021 by the lack of a surge in CMOS image sensors, partly because of trade frictions between the U.S. and China.
Silicon Republic

Global chip shortage crunches into Apple and Amazon earnings

The two tech giants have missed analyst expectations in their quarterly earnings, with supply chain troubles ahead. Tech earnings are being viewed closely by investors and enthusiasts alike right now, in a bid to gauge the effects of ebbing pandemic-related restrictions and the global chip crunch that rages on. Apple...
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Germany
Netherlands
mobileworldlive.com

Nokia chief hails progress despite chip shortage

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (pictured) pointed to the success of a massive organisational shake-up after it recorded earnings growth in Q3 despite chip supply constraints and issues in North America. In its earnings statement, Lundmark credited Nokia performance to increased investments in technology, a key pillar of the company’s new...
EETimes.com

Remote Work Is Here To Stay

Industry sectors around the world have adjusted to pandemic-driven employment. For many in deep-tech industries, this has meant working from home: 18 months on, many are still working remotely. With the widespread availability of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S., tech giants have reached the stage where they are considering longer...
Electronic Engineering Times

Rapid Expansion of 5G Network Rollout Drives the Global 5G Materials Market

The use of artificial intelligence technology in developing new 5G materials presents lucrative prospects for market players. As the rollout of 5G networks increases, stakeholders face challenges related to transmission losses in electronic components, such as 5G antennas, filters, circulators, cables, and wirings, driving the need for high-performance materials with low-loss properties.
telecoms.com

Tablet shipments slump on market saturation and chip shortage

A perfect storm of macro trends in Q3 spelled joy for those who love hackneyed clichés but misery for Chromebook and tablet makers. According to new figures from IDC, shipments in both these categories fell for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in early 2020. Chromebook volume slumped 29.8 percent year-on-year to 6.5 million units, while tablet volume fell 9.4 percent to 42.3 million.
NBC News

Global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc for automakers

The global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc on the automotive sector, with several of the world’s biggest carmakers blaming the crisis for disappointing financial results this week. Volkswagen and Stellantis said Thursday that the ongoing semiconductor shortage remains a major problem for them. “It was a challenging quarter,”...
MySanAntonio

BMW muscles through chip shortage with profit jump

BMW earnings jumped to beat expectations after higher vehicle prices and prioritizing money-spinning models like the $75,000 X7 SUV helped the company offset output reductions due to the dearth of chips. Group earnings before tax surged 50% to 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in the third quarter, BMW said Wednesday,...
Electronic Engineering Times

Technologies for Smarter, More Sustainable World on Spotlight at Industrial Summit 2021

ST will highlight solutions and products contributing to renewable power, sustainable transportation, and energy efficiency at Industrial Summit 2021. STMicroelectronics is hosting its Industrial Summit 2021 at the Futian Shangri-La Hotel, Shenzhen, China, on November 3. A leader in the industrial semiconductor market, ST features a wide and innovative product portfolio containing more than 5,000 products targeted at various industrial applications. Now on its third year, the Industrial Summit maintains the theme “Powering Your Innovation.” The Summit will include fascinated showstoppers and demonstrations together with insightful technical sessions from ST and its technical partners sharing the complete ecosystem to power attendees’ next design and innovations.
Electronic Engineering Times

Apple Just Upturned the Industry. Who’s Next?

With its new custom M1 Pro and M1 Max, Apple is now so far ahead of Intel and Microsoft, is it possible for anyone to catch up on the innovation front?. Apple has launched its new custom M1 Pro and M1 Max. Both are significant upgrades to the MacBooks previously using Intel processors. But, significantly for the industry, and particularly for Apple’s competitors, this move puts Apple far, far ahead of Intel and Microsoft.
Investor's Business Daily

Crypto-Currency is Here to Stay

These past few weeks, everyone from CEOs to Wall Street money managers to federal governments have been weighing in on cryptocurrency. We have certainly heard the skeptics: JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin "worthless" (this, of course, despite the fact that he will permit JPMC's customers to still buy crypto through trading desks at JPMC. Don't worry, Jamie. We still love you.) The doomsday economists warn that cryptocurrencies threaten global financial stability. Perhaps most important: The Chinese government has banned all cryptocurrency transactions within the PRC.
