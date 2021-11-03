CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Eagles roll over MoValley in Homecoming win

Democrat-Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Methodist football program pushed its winning streak to four games, as the Eagles defeated rival Missouri Valley College 41-7 on Saturday afternoon at Davis...

fayettenewspapers.com

FanSided

Watch: Ohio State and Nebraska football players brawl before game

Players from Ohio State and Nebraska football teams got a little chippy ahead of their game. There is no love lost between Ohio State football and Nebraska football players. This isn’t quite on the level of the other Big Ten rivalries but both teams hate each other. That was evident with members from each side getting a little hot and bothered that led to a bit of a pregame scuffle.
NEBRASKA STATE
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's time for high school football playoffs in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3) Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4) New Castle (6-4)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#The Eagles#Missouri Valley College#American Football#Central Methodist
McAlester News-Capital

GAMEDAY: Buffs ground Eagles in homecoming win

Once the Buffs got rolling, they couldn’t be stopped. Top-ranked McAlester (8-0, 5-0) charged out to the 52-17 home win Friday against Tulsa Edison (1-7, 0-5). Coach Forrest Mazey said he was happy with the result, but said there are things the Buffs will have to work on heading into next week.
MCALESTER, OK
frankenmuthathletics.com

Eagles Open Playoffs With 42 – 6 Win Over Carrollton

The Frankenmuth Eagles opened District Playoff action with a decisive 42 – 6 win over the Carrollton Cavaliers. The Eagles scored first in the opening quarter after Travis Brenner intercepted a Carrollton pass and two plays later Cole Jankowski scored on a 3 yard run. Seth Malmo added the first of his six PAT’s for the game for a 7 – 0 Eagle lead. At the 9:44 mark of the 2nd quarter, Jankowski upped the score to 14 – 0 on a 7 yard run. A little over two minutes later, Jankowski would add his third score of the game on a 32 yard dash and a 21 – 0 lead. On the ensuing possession, Carrollton’s DJ Voltz scored on the first play on a 65 yard dash to narrow the Eagle lead to 21 – 6. At the 5:44 mark of the 2nd quarter, Sam Barger ran 42 yards for a TD. Frankenmuth took a 28 – 6 into halftime. On the kickoff to start the 2nd half, Barger dashed untouched 77 yards to up the lead to 35 – 6 . The Eagle defense stopped a Carrollton drive when Jankowski intercepted a pass and on the next play, Hunter Leddy went 21 yards for the final score of the game. The Eagle offense totaled 352 yards, all in the rushing department. Cole Lindow led the rushers with 106 yards, followed by Barger’s 86 yards and Jankowski with 79 yards. The defense limited the Cavaliers to 136 yards rushing. Ashton Benkert led the Eagles with 14 tackles. Dalton DeBeau had 13 tackles, Jake Andrews 11 and Dayne Reif with 10.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Winners And Losers From Raiders Blowout Win Over Eagles

For two weeks in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders put forth a complete effort and dominated their opponent. Only garbage time points kept the scores as close as they were. The Philadelphia Eagles came into the Death Star and got the Alderaan treatment, as the Silver and Black blew them to smithereens.
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Raiders’ offensive line dominant in win over Eagles

No matter the work in practice or the small mistakes in games, Derek Carr has never questioned his offensive line. That continuing faith has turned into a strong six-plus quarters from the Las Vegas Raiders’ five men who protect him. The unit allowed only two hits while keeping their quarterback...
NFL
Reading Eagle

Wyomissing rolls to high school football win over Schuylkill Valley

Wyomissing continued its dominant season with a 49-0 victory over visiting Schuylkill Valley in a Berks Football League Section 2 game Saturday. Powered by their strong running game, the Spartans tallied 290 yards on the ground and scored four rushing touchdowns. Junior Drew Eisenhower led the way with a four-carry, 142-yard performance that included a rushing touchdown.
WYOMISSING, PA
hailstate.com

Mississippi State Rolls To 45-6 Win Over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mississippi State put forth a strong showing on both sides of the ball, all to the tune of a 45-6 victory over Vanderbilt in The Music City. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers set a new career high with four touchdown passes and the State defense limited Vandy to just 155 yards of offense on the way to the win.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Journal

Blackcats win senior night game over Eagles

The Fredericktown High School football team held its pink out night and senior night, Friday. The Cats defeated the East Prairie Eagles 50-14 to end their regular season at 3-6. Fredericktown kicked off to start the game, but forced a punt. On their second play from scrimmage, the Cats scored...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
BC Heights

Eagles Rebound With Win Over Denver

After its dominant victory over then-No. 18 Northeastern in last Friday night’s home opener, it seemed that Boston College men’s hockey was back on its way to yet another dominant regular season. But the team had struggled to regain its form from that night, dropping its next two games to unranked opponents.
BOSTON, MA
starlocalmedia.com

Taking Care of Business: Sachse rolls to big win over South Garland

Playoff-bound Sachse entered Friday night as the prohibitive favorite against a South Garland team that had not won a game all season. But a little more than halfway through the first quarter, not only had the Mustangs not taken an offensive snap, they found themselves facing a deficit. It took...
SACHSE, TX
hardingsports.com

12th-Ranked Harding Rolls to Homecoming Victory over UAM

SEARCY – Seven rushing touchdowns plus a defensive touchdown, plus a special teams touchdown equaled a 64-7 Homecoming victory for the 12th-ranked Harding Bisons Saturday over the Arkansas-Monticello Weevils at First Security Stadium. Harding scored at least two TD in every quarter for its highest scoring effort since a 70-42...
FOOTBALL
newjerseyhills.com

Mount Olive keeps rolling with easy win over Roxbury

MOUNT OLIVE TWP. – Senior running back Hunter Perez rushed for 183 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns, highlighted by an 80-yard run to open up the scoring in the first quarter, to lead Mount Olive High School’s football team to a 34-11 home victory over Roxbury on Friday, Oct. 22.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Covington News

PREP FOOTBALL Eagles cruise to region win over Panthers

HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles made themselves right at home in their 42-7 win at Jackson County on Friday night. Coming off the bye week seemed to benefit Dallas Johnson the most. In the first half alone, Johnson carried the ball across the goal line three times. His first...
HOSCHTON, GA
Evening Star

Blazers roll to 49-6 win over Tigers

BUTLER — The Eastside Blazers feasted on seven Bluffton turnovers — including four in the first quarter — leading to 29 points in the first 12 minutes. That was more than enough in a 49-6 rout in their Class 2A Sectional 35 game at Butler Friday. The gold-and-green defense tied...
BUTLER, IN

