Preview of The Elephant and the Termite

All of the available elephant ears from the planters lining the downtown Morton area have been reserved. If you are one of the individuals who called the Village Hall Office and had your name added to the list, your plant is available for pick up at Johnson’s Floral beginning today, October 26th. Johnson’s Floral is open Monday-Friday 10:00AM – 5:00PM and Saturday 10:00AM – 2:00PM. As greenhouse space is limited, we ask that the plants be picked up as soon as possible. Due to the growth and size of the plants this year, they will be trimmed down before they are removed from the planters.

MORTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO