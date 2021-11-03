CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview of The Elephant and the Termite

scetv.org
 3 days ago

Witness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa's greatest...

video.scetv.org

Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
pbs.org

Tiny Dung Beetle Ping-Pongs Up Termite Mound

The mound the termites abandoned might not look much of a threat, but to a dung beetle, it’s a mountain whose slopes are covered with pitfall traps. A dung beetle is a walnut-sized package of determination, but he is also upside down pushing backwards so he can’t see where he is going.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ivory poaching triggers evolution of tuskless elephants

Decades of heavy poaching led to the evolution of tuskless elephants in a part of Africa , scientists have found.Tusklessness became more common in the female elephants of Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park after rampant ivory poaching during the country's 15-year civil war.A small proportion of females have always been born without tusks but experts in Gorongosa began to notice the condition more after the end of the war in 1992, when 90 per cent of the park's elephant population had been wiped out. Researchers found that more than 50 per cent of female elephants born in Gorongosa between the start...
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

Tuskless elephants evolve in wake of massive poaching

Ivory poaching in Mozambique has led to an increase in tuskless elephants in one park. Using video footage and photographic records, researchers found that as elephants (Loxodonta africana) were illegally hunted in Gorongosa National Park during the Mozambican Civil War, their numbers plummeted 90%, but the percentage of tuskless female elephants rose from about 18% to 51%. Writing in Science, the researchers say the change is related to “specific genes that generated a tuskless phenotype more likely to survive in the face of poaching.”
ANIMALS
#Elephants#Termites#Africa
nhpbs.org

- The Elephant and the Termite

Witness the dramas of Africa's great wildlife meeting place -- the waterhole. From mighty elephants to tiny termites, an entire community of creatures call the waterhole their home. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 4003. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Sat, Nov 6 12:00...
ANIMALS
Columbian

Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution

WASHINGTON — A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. But during episodes of intense ivory poaching, those big incisors become a liability. Now researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war...
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Do you speak elephant? With this new dictionary you will

A HERD of around 40 elephants processes across open grassland in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park. Led by a matriarch named Valente, they are headed towards a newly felled tree, a potential food source. The tree is out of sight: perhaps the elephants detected vibrations from the impact through their feet. That’s cool, and the procession is impressive – but elephant scientist Joyce Poole isn’t sure why this particular video went viral. Since May, she and her husband Petter Granli have been posting clips of elephants daily on social media, and others are far cuter or odder.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rescued Elephants on Elephant Appreciation Day! [VIDEO]

On Elephant Appreciation Day (September 22nd), Wildlife SOS hosted their annual ‘Jumbo Buffet’ to celebrate the elephants at their Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC)!. Courtesy of Wildlife SOS. The staff worked hard to ensure the elephants would have a fun and creative feast for the occasion. This year, they...
ANIMALS
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Zoo hosts Elephant Giant Pumpkin Smash

Get ready for some squash-stompin’ fun as the Indianapolis Zoo hosts its post-Halloween Elephant Giant Pumpkin Smash. Elephants from the Indianapolis Zoo stomped and ate an 850-pound pumpkin this morning! We got a peek into the fun on our show today. Grown and donated by Steve and Kathy Strickler of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pbs.org

Behind the Camera: Q&A with “The Elephant and the Termite” Filmmakers

Peabody Award-winning filmmakers Mark Deeble and Vicky Stone and their small, dedicated team spent two years of their lives camped out at a waterhole in Kenya to record life at Africa’s great wildlife meeting place. NATURE’s Sr. Audience Engagement Specialist Chelsey Saatkamp spoke with Mark and Vicky about their experience working on the film.
MOVIES
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
Sand Hills Express

Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephant in South Africa

An elephant has trampled a suspected poacher to death in South Africa’s famed Kruger National Park, a spokesman said Friday. The mangled body was discovered Thursday during an intelligence operation aimed at preventing poaching, Kruger spokesman Isaac Phaahla told AFP. But before any animals were harmed, an elephant stomped one...
ANIMALS
Paso Robles Daily News

Friends of the Elephant Seal recruiting volunteer guides

– The Friends of the Elephant Seal is now recruiting volunteers to become seasonal guides for the Winter Program at William R. Hearst Memorial Beach in San Simeon. As a cooperating association with California State Parks, the Friends of the Elephant Seal collaborates to educate the public about elephant seals and other marine life in the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery.
SAN SIMEON, CA
morton-il.gov

Elephant Ears Available for Pick-Up

All of the available elephant ears from the planters lining the downtown Morton area have been reserved. If you are one of the individuals who called the Village Hall Office and had your name added to the list, your plant is available for pick up at Johnson’s Floral beginning today, October 26th. Johnson’s Floral is open Monday-Friday 10:00AM – 5:00PM and Saturday 10:00AM – 2:00PM. As greenhouse space is limited, we ask that the plants be picked up as soon as possible. Due to the growth and size of the plants this year, they will be trimmed down before they are removed from the planters.
MORTON, IL
earth.com

Northern elephant seals are surprisingly resilient

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have compiled data from four decades to untangle the impacts of environmental conditions, population density, and maternal features on reproductive success among northern elephant seals. The seals are a successful example of reviving a critically endangered species. In the 1900s, northern elephant seals were hunted...
ANIMALS
KREM

U of I professor is studying the tuskless elephant phenomenon

BOISE, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor is part of a team that is studying the tuskless elephant phenomenon in a region of Africa. Dr. Ryan Long is an associate professor of Wildlife Sciences. He and his colleagues at Princeton University, Elephant Voices and Gorongosa National Park just published a paper in "Science" on what their research has found.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tuskless elephants may evolve new problems

A deep-enough wound will leave a scar, but a traumatic event in the history of an animal population may leave a mark on the genome itself. During the Mozambican Civil War (1977-92), humans killed so many elephants for their lucrative ivory that the animals seem to have evolved in the space of a generation. The result: A large number are now naturally tuskless.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE

