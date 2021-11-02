CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: “We expected the result” – Confident Thomas Tuchel lays out why Chelsea won

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel has just rocked up to the post-match press conference after Chelsea’s win over Malmo, and explained why his team won. He praised their shots, their...

Tribal Football

​Chelsea manager Tuchel reveals why Kante missed Norwich clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N'Golo Kante's injury is not as serious as fans had feared. Kante was not in the matchday squad for the Blues' 7-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League. Fans were concerned Kante may be out for a significant spell,...
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Barcelona sent feelers out to Chelsea boss Tuchel

Barcelona have received short shrift after making soundings for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Sport says just as they were knocked back by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Barca's intermediaries have received the same message from Tuchel's representatives. Barca president Joan Laporta has been keen to find a big name as his...
punditarena.com

Thomas Tuchel outlines what Chelsea need to do to win the title

Thomas Tuchel has shared what he believes are the elements Chelsea need to win the title and while he lists many criteria, he admits his list is by no means everything he has to consider. According to Tuchel, the gap between Chelsea and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool...
Absolute Chelsea

'Some Changes' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Chelsea Hint Over Team Selection to Face Southampton

Thomas Tuchel says it is likely 'some changes' will be made to his Chelsea side that faces Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Chelsea are still going strong in every competition that they are in this season. Top of the Premier League, in a strong position in their Champions League group, as well as a chance to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter finals.
Tribal Football

Watch: Chelsea boss Tuchel 'up to us to challenge Man City, Liverpool'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discussed the title race with Liverpool and Manchester City. Ahead of their clash with Newcastle United, Tuchel also touched on the title race and their rivalry with fellow contenders Liverpool and City. Tuchel insists those two teams set the standard and it's up to his Chelsea...
theprideoflondon.com

Thomas Tuchel is revolutionizing the way Chelsea attacks

Thomas Tuchel transformed Chelsea in ways supporters could have never imagined. The German came into Stamford Bridge and immediately solidified the back line with his 3-4-3. The Blues have kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League since Tuchel took over, allowing just 16 goals in the same span. This is the complete opposite of the four-man unit commanded by Frank Lampard, who was known for his sides playing with leaky defenses. Tuchel turned Chelsea into a juggernaut while maintaining an exciting style of football, eventually leading the club to its second Champions League triumph in history last season.
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Why my wing-backs WILL score goals

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his use of wing-backs. Chelsea wing-backs Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso have scored eight goals between them already this season and have been heavily involved in our attacking process. "This is normally what any manager does in any team, that you try...
