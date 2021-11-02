Watch: “We expected the result” – Confident Thomas Tuchel lays out why Chelsea won

Thomas Tuchel transformed Chelsea in ways supporters could have never imagined. The German came into Stamford Bridge and immediately solidified the back line with his 3-4-3. The Blues have kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League since Tuchel took over, allowing just 16 goals in the same span. This is the complete opposite of the four-man unit commanded by Frank Lampard, who was known for his sides playing with leaky defenses. Tuchel turned Chelsea into a juggernaut while maintaining an exciting style of football, eventually leading the club to its second Champions League triumph in history last season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO