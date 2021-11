We keep on getting amazing deals on some of the best smartwatches and more devices on sale. First up, the Apple Watch Series 5 is currently receiving a 39 percent discount, which will get you $290 savings on the 40mm model with a Stainless Steel Case and a Milanese Loop and LTE support. If you want the Apple Watch Series 6, you can still pick one up for just $349 after a 13 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. This GPS-only 40mm model comes with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band. And if you want the larger 44mm variant, you can also get yours for $387 after a $42 discount.

