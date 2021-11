Sioux Center, Iowa — No.16 Dordt’s upset bid came up short as the Defenders fell to No.5 Midland in a thrilling five-set match, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27 and 15-13. The loss drops Dordt into a three-way tie for fifth place in the current GPAC standings at 8-7, 16-8 overall. They are tied with Concordia and Northwestern, all with one match left to play in the regular season.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO