Shelton’s girls swim team defeated Sacred Heart Academy 93-68 and Branford 102-42 in SCC meets. “The girls have swum great and really worked well together,” coach Tom Jurzynski said. “They've come a long way in two months. We know we can put three quality girls in each event and collect a lot of points with our depth. That depth helps us collect a lot of points in relays as well. We had a tough start to the season, but we finished strong by winning five of our last seven meets. The girls have been resilient this season and that helped with our strong finish. They are a fun group of girls to work with and have made coming to work every day enjoyable.”

SHELTON, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO