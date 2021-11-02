CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro zone Oct factory growth hurt by supply woes, price pressures -PMI

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone manufacturing activity remained strong last month but was curtailed by supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems which sent input costs soaring, a survey showed on Tuesday. Ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, has caused product...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

Spain on track to cut deficit even in weaker economic scenario, minister says

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is well positioned to reduce its deficit and cut debt even amid a souring global economic outlook thanks to prudent budget plans for the coming year, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters in Brussels on Monday. Asked whether surging energy prices would force the government to...
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Euro zone producer prices make record jump in September – Eurostat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped in September more than expected, driven by skyrocketing energy costs, recording their highest increase on record in a new sign of strong inflationary pressures in the bloc, public data showed on Thursday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat estimated that prices at...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Supply bottlenecks, energy price jump slow down German services -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Growth in business activity slowed in Germany for a third consecutive month in October, a survey showed on Thursday, as supply bottlenecks and higher energy costs pushed inflation in Europe’s largest economy to a record high. IHS Markit’s final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services showed activity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Construction industry growth picks up despite supply pressures

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit a reading of 54.6 for October, up from 52.6 in September. Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace again last month despite supply disruption impacting firms, according to new figures. The closely followed IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’...
CONSTRUCTION
actionforex.com

UK PMI construction rose to 54.6 in Oct, worst supply crunch may have passed

UK PMI Construction rose to 54.6 in October, up from 52.6, slightly above expectation of 54.0. Construction recovery accelerated from September’s eight-month low. House building regained its place as the best-performing category. But severe shortages of staff and materials continued. Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit said:. “UK construction companies...
INDUSTRY
mix929.com

Supply chain issues slow French manufacturing growth in October – PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Supply chain issues hit France’s manufacturing sector in October, where the slowdown in growth came broadly in line with initial forecasts, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index for French manufacturing in October fell to 53.6 points from...
WORLD
CNN

China's factories are still struggling with the energy crunch and supply woes

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's big factories just had their worst month since the Covid-19 pandemic began, underscoring the scale of the slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the supply challenges facing their customers. A government survey of manufacturing activity released over the weekend fell for a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK factories see output growth slow, prices rocket - PMI

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British factories saw output growth slow and costs soar in October as they struggled to cope with supply bottlenecks, a survey showed on Monday, underscoring the dilemma facing the Bank of England as it considers a rate hike this week. The overall IHS Markit/CIPS UK...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Solid demand lifted India Oct factory growth to eight-month high

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in October on strong demand and increased output, though another surge in the cost of raw materials cast a shadow over the outlook, a private survey showed. Monday’s data pointed to an extended business recovery in...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

China’s Oct factory activity expands more quickly, but output weighs – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, buoyed by stronger demand, but power shortages and rising costs weighed on production, a business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in October — its highest...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

S.Korea factory activity growth hits 13-month-low on supply crunch

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory activity grew at its slowest pace in 13 months in October, led by a contraction in output and softer demand as shortages of chips and supply chain disruption weighed on the sector. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October fell to 50.2...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Japan’s Oct factory activity growth picks up – PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, an encouraging sign for the world’s third-largest economy as it navigates the challenges posed by persistent global raw material and chips shortages. Manufacturers said the material shortages and delivery disruptions continued to affect their...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro zone companies brace for another year of supply snags, ECB says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Most euro zone companies are bracing for another year of supply disruptions and expect to pass on their rising costs to clients, the European Central Bank said on Friday. The ECB met with 68 large companies operating in the euro area outside the financial sector in early...
ECONOMY
nny360.com

U.S. posts weak growth on supply chain woes

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualized rate following a 6.7% pace in the second...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

US posts weakest growth of pandemic recovery on supply woes

WASHINGTON (Oct 28): US economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period, as snarled supply chains and a surge in Covid-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualised rate, following a 6.7% pace...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar hovered a little below the year's peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders' thinking on the outlook for interest rates. Price data, due from both China and the United States on Wednesday, could also test...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
ECONOMY

